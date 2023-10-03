Namale Resort & Spa Recognized with Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Award in Australia & Pacific Resorts

News provided by

Namale Resort & Spa

03 Oct, 2023, 09:31 ET

SAVUSAVU, Fiji, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards today with Namale Resort & Spa recognized as a top resort in the Australia & Pacific category. This year marks the seventh year in a row Namale has received a Readers' Choice Award, a streak that began in 2017.

An idyllic haven tucked away in the heart of Fiji, Namale's accommodations redefine luxury and set the stage for unforgettable tropical getaways. The resort has long been celebrated as a premier luxury travel destination for its breathtaking natural beauty and unparalleled guest experience.

Guests enjoy a range of all-inclusive perks, from gourmet farm-to-table meals to spa hydrotherapy or a traditional Kava ceremony. Adventurous guests can seek out island excursions, such as a sandbar picnic or scuba diving to see vibrant coral reefs and marine life.

"At Namale, we believe in crafting moments that make each guest's stay truly unforgettable," said Co-General Manager Nowdla Keefe. "We are honored to receive this esteemed award from Condé Nast Traveler as a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating extraordinary guest experiences."

More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting.

The Readers' Choice Awards remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest running and most prestigious accolades.

Visit https://www.namalefiji.com/ for more information and to make a reservation.

The 2023 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

About Namale Resort & Spa

Set amidst 525 acres of breathtaking tropical beauty in Fiji's northern island of Vanua Levu, Namale Resort & Spa is redefining all-inclusive. Offering an intimate, adults-only boutique setting provides a truly unique and authentically Fijian experience where every request is met, every want anticipated, and every expectation exceeded.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Connelly
Phone: (646) 922-7755
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Namale Resort & Spa

