Namaste announces achieving over 6,000 registered NamasteMD users ahead of July 1 target and launches new marketing initiatives

NamasteMD is Canada's first fully-integrated medical cannabis telemedicine application available on iPhone and Android devices, which provides free consultations in an enhanced online environment. Namaste's ability to acquire medical cannabis patients online, with an acquisition cost of only $59.00 per patient, will propel NamasteMD to become Canada's largest database of Canadian medical cannabis patients.

Namaste is now focused on launching a comprehensive marketing strategy that will include content networks, digital marketing and PPC advertising. NamasteMD will provide remote access to rural communities which suffer from little access to healthcare services. The Company will leverage its technology in partnerships with rural Indigenous communities as well as specialized healthcare groups to further accelerate patient growth over the next six months.

Namaste is confident that it will achieve its goal of acquiring 50,000 patients in 2018, with a target of 200,000 in 2019. Namaste has firmly established itself as a global innovator of technology platforms, e-commerce, telemedicine and artificial intelligence, all of which provide significant value to Namaste's growing revenue and in creating innovation within the cannabis industry.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste comments: "We're very pleased to see significant growth and acceleration of our NamasteMD platform. Recent updates to the app have allowed us to launch these new initiatives that will have a major impact on future growth. We're developing strategic partnerships with various groups including Indigenous communities who will partner with Namaste as we provide a fully-integrated platform for patient acquisition through NamasteMD with a diverse offering of cannabis products through Cannmart. We're presently acquiring patients faster than any of our industry peers, and at a fraction of the cost. At Namaste, we are dedicated to providing the best user experience possible through innovative technology platforms like NamasteMD. We're looking forward to announcing further milestones as hard work and innovation pave the way to Namaste's future."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies is a global leader in the sale of medical cannabis consumption devices. Namaste has nine offices with multiple distribution centers around the globe and operates over 30 websites under various brands. Namaste has developed innovative technology platforms including NamasteMD.com, Canada's first ACMPR compliant telemedicine application. The company is focused on patient acquisition through NamasteMD and intends on building Canada's largest database of medical cannabis patients. The company's subsidiary, CannMart Inc. is an ACMPR Licensed Producer pending receipt of a "sales-only" license, whereby the company will offer a large variety of medical cannabis sourced from domestic and international producers. Namaste will continue to develop and acquire innovative technologies which will provide value to the Company and to its shareholders as well as to the broader cannabis market.

