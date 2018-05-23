Namaste Nail Sanctuary Disrupts Health and Wellness Industry; Appoints Franchise Expert to Lead the Way

Huntsman's impressive background brings nearly 25 years of franchise operations experience. After successfully helping franchises like Jenny Craig Weight Loss, Doctors Express Franchises, Sylvan Learning Systems, and Mathnasium rapidly grow, Huntsman is bringing her expertise to the health and wellness industry with Namaste Nail Sanctuary. While working with Doctors Express Franchises, Huntsman helped the one location franchise grow to 60 centers, award 149 additional territories, and produce an annual revenue of over $26M. Her background in operations and training will be an impressive addition to the Namaste Nail Sanctuary leadership team.

"I'm excited to join the Namaste Nail Sanctuary team at the ground level and truly learn the ins and outs of the brand, operations and training," said Huntsman. "From the operations manual to the training of the staff, I firmly believe in consistent, repeatable processes and adherence to the look and feel of a brand's identity. As I join a strong executive team, my focus will remain on putting a corporate infrastructure in place and setting up our franchisees for success."

Namaste Nail Sanctuary, the brainchild of serial entrepreneur Michael Elliot and his wife Mecca, was created to fill a void in the health and wellness space. After recognizing the societal burnout women face in their fast-paced professional and personal lives, the husband and wife duo experienced a light bulb moment as they realized they could provide women with dual-purposed concept where they are able to receive a manicure and pedicure while simultaneously meditate and relax. As a result, the first Namaste Nail Sanctuary location opened in April 2018 to create an ultra-Zen environment specially created for relaxation, meditation and nail care.

As the founder and Chairman of Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, Michael is no stranger to the industry and is sure to flourish alongside Mecca, a certified meditation instructor and a self-healing coach who studied under the renowned Deepak Chopra.

"Kathleen brings an incredible amount of industry knowledge and experience to our executive team," said Michael Elliot. "We are confident she will help the Namaste Nail Sanctuary brand continue to flourish and grow as she leads franchise operations and assists our franchise partners in achieving success. Our brand is only as strong as the people behind it and Kathleen is a great addition to help guide ongoing development."

With the first flagship location open in Studio City on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles County, brand expansion will continue with the development of more than 600 locations across 25 states as part of the 10 Area Representative multi-unit agreements already awarded. The strong franchise development efforts are part of the company's overarching goal to have 100 locations open and operating by 2021.

Namaste Nail Sanctuary's focus on relaxation and meditation sets it apart from conventional nail salons and positions the brand as the first-and-only nail services franchise in the health and wellness category. Through walk-ins and optional membership plans ranging from $50-$120 a month, Namaste Nail Sanctuary guests can receive their routine mani-pedi while doing something that improves their health and their lives: relaxing. With a mission to create a nail sanctuary that's an optimal environment for relaxation, meditation, and rejuvenation, guests are to expect Zen architecture, stone fountains, serene colors, moss wall art, soft lighting, relaxing audio, ultra-comfortable custom seating, privacy draping, personal flat screen TVs, BOSE noise-cancelling headphones and premium polish brands – all combined with ultra-hygienic nail care services and clean business practices.

Additionally, guests will have the option to use Deepak Chopra Dream Masters – audio and visual programming which use light and sound pulses at specified frequencies to help the user relax quickly and reach a variety of beneficial states of consciousness, and a Cocoon room – a dedicated mediation space for guests to continue their state of relaxation.

