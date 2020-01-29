Namaste Supplements Bee Propolis Throat Spray Helps Customers Stay Healthy and Feel Better During Cold and Flu Season

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namaste Supplements Bee Propolis throat spray helps soothe dry coughs and may prevent colds and flu. Customers are feeling better during cold and flu season while helping to save the bees. Bee Propolis is a special compound that is produced by bees and used to coat their hives in order to keep the hive well protected. It offers the same protection for the body and provides a natural remedy for coughs, runny noses, sinus problems, chronic colds, tonsillitis, and seasonal allergies.

Bee Propolis is ethically made in the United States on the company's bee farm in Wisconsin where they have been producing bee-related products for almost 100 years. Namaste Supplements uses ethical extraction processes and does not dilute the spray with fillers and waters. There are only two ingredients in their throat spray - bee propolis and propylene glycol with no added sugar or sweeteners. It's non-GMO, gluten-free and safe for children, adults, and even pets.

"Our core principles at Namaste Supplements are built on giving back to planet earth. We love the bees, and appreciate all of the wonderful foods and products that are around because of their existence," says Ariel Moghaddam, co-founder and vice president of Natural Supplements. "We took a vow when creating this company that we would not only treat the bees with love and respect but align ourselves with others who share the love for the bees."

A portion of all of Namaste Supplements Bee Propolis proceeds will go to support local Wisconsin farms to help preserve and study bees. The company is also committed to making quarterly donations to bee farms across the United States to help beekeepers.

For more information about Namaste Supplements and to order their Bee Propolis throat spray, visit their website and Amazon store.

About Namaste Supplements

Namaste Supplements creates a sustainable line of products that promote natural health. Alongside creating immunity-boosting products, the company vows to protect the planet and strives to spread awareness about the importance of bees, nature and raw beauty of the planet. For more updates, be sure to follow Namaste Supplements on Instagram.

