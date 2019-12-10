Namaste Supplements Wants You to 'Bee Healthy' This Season With Bee Propolis

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for cold and flu season, Namaste Supplements has launched their all-new Bee Propolis throat spray. Made from the same special resin that bees use to coat their hives as a protectant, Bee Propolis helps to boost your immune system to fight off cold, flu, allergies, viruses and more. A few sprays a day keeps the doctor away!

Namaste Supplements

The natural remedy's medicinal properties not only help to boost immunity, but also provide relief for sore throats, skin abrasions, burns, mosquito bites, and much more. Bee Propolis is non-GMO, gluten-free and is safe to use on adults, children, and pets.

"After our team worked together for about a decade, building lives and homes along the way, we found ourselves working without a purpose. We wanted our work to have meaning, and we wanted to leave something behind on our planet that would help people," explains Ariel Moghaddam co-founder and vice president of Namaste Supplements.

Sourced in Wisconsin and made in the U.S.A., Namaste Supplements has been ethically producing bee-related products, supporting beekeepers across the country in an effort to help protect the important bee population while promoting natural health.

"We realized the things in life that made us feel best were spending time with loved ones so we decided that we wanted to find a way to always keep our loved ones healthy and happy. That's how our company and first products were developed, and we are keeping that ideal front and center in all of the products we create in the future," adds Moghaddam.

For more information about the company and to order the Bee Propolis throat spray, visit Amazon.

About Namaste Supplements

Namaste Supplements creates a sustainable line of products that promote natural health. Alongside creating immunity-boosting products, the company vows to protect the planet and strives to spread awareness about the importance of bees, nature and raw beauty of the planet. For more information, visit the company on Amazon and Instagram.

