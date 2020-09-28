Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education, is pleased to provide a corporate update with regards to a change in management and the settlement of an outstanding claim to the benefit of Company shareholders.

Namaste to Appoint New Interim Chief Financial Officer

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Slava Klems, CPA, CA, as interim chief financial officer as of October 31, 2020. Ms. Klems succeeds Annie Holmes who is leaving Namaste to pursue other opportunities, concluding her role as chief financial officer on October 30, 2020.

"I would like to welcome Ms. Klems to the position of interim chief financial officer for Namaste," said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste Technologies. "She has an impressive background in corporate finance with experience in technology and platform integration and has shown an incredible business acumen since joining the Company. I look forward to working with Ms. Klems as we seek to drive Namaste forward. Additionally, I would like to thank Ms. Holmes for her work at Namaste and her assistance with the seamless transition to Ms Klems over the next few weeks."

Ms. Klems is an accomplished finance executive with over 10 years experience in senior finance management positions at AIMIA Inc. (Aeroplan) and Dominion Citrus Income Fund, plus experience across diverse industries including retail, distribution, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and automotive sectors. She joined Namaste in July 2020 and has proven herself as a driven and hardworking professional with a proven record in change management, process optimization and improved operational efficiencies. Ms. Klems has also successfully completed multiple ERP software implementation projects, including PeopleSoft and Workday to integrate Operations and Finance functions driving sustainable operational effectiveness. Ms. Klems holds a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Business Administration from York University and earned her Chartered Accountant designation with KPMG.

Trademark Dispute Settlement

Namaste today announced that it has reached a settlement in connection with a trademark dispute involving the use of the trademarks and corresponding registrations of trademarks for "Namaste", "NamasteVapes", "Namaste Technologies", "NamasteMD" and "NamasteCafe" (collectively, the "Trademarks"). Under the terms of the settlement, Namaste will receive a settlement payment in three tranches over the next 12 months from one of the defendants for an aggregate amount of $250,000 (the "Settlement Fee"). In addition, Namaste has agreed to assign the Trademarks to the same defendant, in exchange for a limited licence for the continued use by Namaste of the Trademarks over the next 12 months in Canada, and the transfer of the domain namastevapes.ca following payment of the final tranche of the Settlement Fee.

The litigation initiated by Namaste in connection with the trademark dispute is expected to be dismissed with the consent of all parties in the coming days. Meni Morim, CEO of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to put this matter behind us and continue writing our own history with a clean slate. Our focus continues to be on the development of our own in-house brands in the various lines of business we operate in such as CannMart and VendorLink. We are also very excited about the re-imagining of our corporate identity, creating a holistic brand positioning across all our assets. We look forward to sharing this with our shareholders, customers and partners in due course."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, ON, Namaste Technologies is a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education. The Company's 'everything cannabis store', CannMart.com, provides medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally-licensed cultivators, all on one convenient site. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products to recreational consumers in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies and online in Saskatchewan. Namaste's global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

NamasteTechnologies.com

NamasteMD.com

Cannmart.com

