Namaste Technologies Provides Update on Strategic Investments

TORONTO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) today provided an update on in its investment portfolio including Choklat Inc. ("Choklat") and Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express").

Choklat, in which Namaste acquired a 49% interest in March of 2019, has now completed and submitted its evidence package to Health Canada. Choklat has seen significant expansion while preparing for the legalization of edibles, with non-infused products now available in over 150 retail outlets across Canada, including an increasing number of Safeway and Sobeys's stores in Western Canada. Choklat is making every effort to ensure that it can smoothly transition its business activities to a new facility nearby, transforming its current space into a state-of-the-art edibles processing facility.

"The submission of an evidence package to Health Canada is a major milestone for Choklat, and what we believe to be one of the first completed applications in the industry," said Meni Morin, Interim CEO of Namaste Technologies. "Regulation changes announced by Health Canada in May require operators to have built a compliant facility before filing for a licence. By making a strategic investment in Choklat, and converting their existing facility, Choklat will be better prepared to meet these changes and go to market timeline. Pending approval from Health Canada, we anticipate production to begin immediately, potentially making Choklat one of the first to have product on the shelves."

"Our team has worked diligently to grow our existing business, and ensure we are ready for potential legalization in October," said Brad Churchil, CEO of Choklat. "Choklat currently has a non-binding agreement for edible products from a Montreal based company totaling over $3 million. Upon approval from Health Canada, we look forward to scaling rapidly to deliver on our commitments, while maintaining a focus on providing the premium product our customers know and love."

Namaste also announces the advancement of funds related to a promissory note for Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express") for a total of $1,200,000 USD. The promissory note is due on March 31, 2020 and bears a 12% interest rate per annum. Under the original agreement dated July 8, 2018 Namaste has the opportunity to convert the loan into equity on August 14, 2019. If the agreement is executed, Namaste would hold a majority position in Pineapple Express.

"Cannabis delivery services provided by Pineapple Express complete our unique end-to-end business proposition and support our focus on the customer experience," said Meni Morim, Interim CEO of Namaste Technologies. "Funding provided to Pineapple Express will allow them to scale and expand their presence, providing a seamless user experience for customers across Canada."

On December 17, 2018, Namaste Technologies entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire common shares in Pineapple Express Delivery and an affiliated entity, representing an additional 34% equity in exchange for such number of common shares of Namaste having an aggregate value of approximately $3.1 million. The transaction closed on March 13, 2019 with Namaste now owning 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pineapple Express.

About Choklat

Choklat Inc. is currently the only bean to bar chocolate maker in Alberta and the largest premium craft chocolate maker in Canada. Where other chocolate companies simply purchase bulk chocolate to make their confections, Choklat imports some of the finest and rarest cocoa beans in the world then roasts and refines them in-house to make the company's own proprietary chocolate which is used in all of their confections. Since opening for the first time in 2008, Choklat has established itself throughout Western Canada as one of the most prominent luxury brands on the market today. Choklat's products are now in over 70 different retailers throughout Western Canada. Choklat has also just expanded regionally into Sobeys and Safeway stores – making it into more than 25 stores in the past two weeks alone. For more information, visit: www.Choklat.com

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.

The Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day, 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada. Pineapple Express offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal cannabis industry from October 17th, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada. For more information visit: www.pineappleexpressdelivery.com

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies powers the ultimate online customer experience for medicinal cannabis and related products. Beginning with NamasteMD.com, the Company's integrated telemedicine application, Namaste connects medical clients with health care practitioners to more readily issue and renew cannabis prescriptions online. Featuring the first Canadian Medical Sales-Only Licence, the Company's own Cannmart.com is your 'everything cannabis store' offering clients a large variety of strains to fill their prescription needs. Namaste's unique artificial intelligence (AI) engine incorporated in its platforms and related Uppy App, completes our ecosystem by identifying the right product and pairing to address specific medical cannabis requirements. Namaste also provides vaporizers and accessories across several platforms operating in several countries. Namaste's global technology addresses local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions. For further information about Namaste, please log onto www.Namastetechnologies.com

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

NamasteTechnologies.com

NamasteMD.com

Cannmart.com

NamasteVapes.ca

Everyonedoesit.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION - This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth, results of operations, operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom, risks specifically related to the Company's international operations, and risks relating to the market price of the Common Shares. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's current MD&A and annual information form, both of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Namaste Technologies Inc.