Nambe Drugs Now Offers AllerPops, a Local Allergy Remedy

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nambe Drugs, a family-owned pharmacy located in Los Alamos and Santa Fe, is now carrying AllerPops, a natural allergy remedy that works by correcting the underlying cause of allergies instead of masking the symptoms.

"I think it's going to be a very effective product. The people who suffer from allergies should give it a shot," said Tom Lovett, a registered pharmacist and the co-owner of Nambe drugs. "Any time you're treating the root cause of a problem, it's a good thing. This is a product that helps your body build up the probiotics that help you fight off the allergies."

AllerPops were created by Dr. Cliff Han, a biologist at the Los Alamos National Lab. After struggling with a terrible year-long case of allergies, he tested his own saliva and discovered that it wasn't the junipers that caused the allergy symptoms, but instead it was a lack of friendly bacteria in his mouth.

His research revealed a general principle that can explain why we have allergies and other common ailments. The Theory of Negative Trigger describes the fundamental relationship between bacteria and the human host's immune system.

This theory led to the invention of AllerPops. Taking AllerPops restores those friendly oral bacteria that play a role in keeping your allergies at bay by calming down your immune system.

"Cliff has done a lot of research on it, and he's so good at explaining this. We've had him give a presentation to all the pharmacists in our stores," said Lovett. "It's great to be able to support someone local."

Unlike typical allergy medications, one box of AllerPops is often enough

AllerPops is an alternative to antihistamines and decongestants that only last 24 hours, at best, so you have to keep taking pill after pill. AllerPops often work after one treatment.

And more important, they don't cause serious side effects.

"I always say that the least amount of medication is the best," said Lovett. "One big drawback to antihistamines is that they cause side effects like dry mouth, drowsiness, and blurred vision. And when they are combined with decongestants, they can elevate your blood pressure."

Do AllerPops Really Work?

Since launching the product in 2018, AllerPops has asked all their customers to fill out a satisfaction survey and the customer feedback has been very positive.

Benjamin Jarett left five-star review on Amazon. "I have had allergies since I was a child. I'm in my mid 40's now. Over the years I have taken prescribed items as well as many natural items to try and combat allergies that last all year. Sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes, congestion, sinus pressure - the usual. On the local news, I saw a story about the AllerPops. I looked at the product with great skepticism. How could something like this work? But willing to try anything to improve my situation I ordered a box. The instructions were simple enough to follow and I did as they recommended. I used two pops in my first round. The first day I used half my allergy medication and felt fine. Day two I used no allergy medication and felt fine. I went two weeks with no allergies. I was dumbfounded. I decided to repeat the procedure again just for good measure. Not sure I needed too. It's now been more than a month and I am allergy free. Not a little free, but a lot free! I understand the concept and the science, but how it works so fast and effectively is beyond me. I am blown away by this product and immensely appreciative."

B. Desmond said. "I suffer greatly from Juniper pollen allergies. While in full allergy attack this year: sneezing, running nose, itchy eyes, feeling absolutely lousy... I followed the instructions by brushing my teeth, cleaning my tongue, and swooshing 120 degree water in my mouth. Over 3 days, I had two suckers. All symptoms stopped after the first sucker. For me it was/is truly a miracle drug!"

Juliana Rabe said, "I just don't have enough nice things to say about this product and its developer. Thank you thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are truly giving people their lives back. My experience with Allerpops has been nothing short of a miracle. I still can't get over how simple and immediate it is. Of course, it was this easy! All those allergy pills, steroids, toxic antihistamines, trips to the allergist, shots... NEVER AGAIN."

Pick up your AllerPops at Nambe Drug Before Allergy Season

Nambe Drug is located at 111 Central Park Sq, Los Alamos, NM. Their number is 505-661-9560. They are also located in Santa Fe at 501 Old Santa Fe Trail. The Santa Fe number is 505-455-2256. www.nambedrugs.com.

Find out more about AllerPops at www.allerpops.com.

