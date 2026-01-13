NAME BUBBLES AND START EARLY LAUNCH NATIONAL PARTNERSHIP TO SUPPORT FAMILIES FROM PREGNANCY THROUGH PRESCHOOL

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Name Bubbles , the award-winning company for kids' custom name labels, and Start Early, a national nonprofit in prenatal-to-five early learning and care, announce a new partnership to support families, teachers, and early childhood programs during the most critical years of development. Through this collaboration, Name Bubbles will contribute a $20,000 grant and $5,000 in product donations to strengthen Start Early's programming and family support services.

Start Early leverages its deep expertise across programs, policy, and research to advance quality early learning for families with young children. Through policy wins and innovative program design, Start Early works across all 50 states and reaches more than 4 million children.

"As a mom, I know how beautiful and overwhelming those early years can be and how one small thing, like a label, can help bring calm to a busy day," said Michelle Brandriss, founder of Name Bubbles. "Partnering with Start Early allows us to extend that support to families and teachers who are caring for young children every single day."

Through the partnership, Name Bubbles' durable personalized labels will be integrated into Start Early's directly operated programs. Products will be distributed to teachers, doulas, home visitors, and families to help them stay organized, reduce stress, and create more nurturing and joyful learning environments.

About Name Bubbles

Name Bubbles is a leading provider of durable, award-winning name labels designed to help families stay organized at school, daycare, camp, and home. Made to withstand dishwashers, washing machines, and everyday life, Name Bubbles' premium labels simplify routines and ensure kids' clothing, bottles, and gear always return home. Through its Labeled for Good initiative, Name Bubbles partners with nonprofits supporting children nationwide. Learn more at www.NameBubbles.com .

About Start Early

Start Early is a nonprofit public-private partnership advancing quality early learning and care for families with children, before birth through their earliest years, to help close the opportunity gap. For over 40 years, Start Early has delivered best-in-class doula, home visiting, and Early/Head Start services. Bringing expertise in program delivery, research and evaluation, professional development, and policy and advocacy, Start Early drives systemic change so millions more children, families, and educators can thrive. Learn more at www.StartEarly.org .

