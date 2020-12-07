Name Bubbles CEO To Launch Custom Stickers and Wall Decals Brand

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world is still feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, companies like Name Bubbles are searching for opportunities to pivot. In the spring of 2020, it became clear that many children would not be going to camp or possibly back to school in the fall. With this being a bulk of their business, the team at Name Bubbles came together to develop products that would help friends and family stay in touch and share memories. "The concept of creating stickers and wall decals of a person's photos and happy memories felt special and even needed right now. We all miss our family and friends, so we created products that give people visual reminders of what's important to them and the hope that there will be happy reunions and better times just ahead. It's also a great way to send a truly personalized gift. Whether it's a collage of your extended family at a celebration or a girl's trip of the past that deserves a shout out, it will be well received with an appreciated smile," said Name Bubbles CEO Michelle Brandriss.



Sticker & Co will offer customized stickers and wall decals, created using high quality materials. Customers will be able to share memories with their friends and family by uploading images from their computer or social media accounts with an instant proof built in the website to review before ordering. The team takes the extra step to finish your stickers in gloss or a smooth matte to ensure they are scratch resistant, fade proof, and dishwasher safe.

Sticker & Co will offer three different products: Sticker Collages, Phone Grip Stickers and Wall Decals. The Sticker Collages offer a variety of layouts and sizes and incorporate 1-12 images. The waterproof Phone Grip Stickers are 1.5" and incorporate up to 2 images. The Sticker & Co Wall Decals decorate any wall with picture perfect moments. They come in two sizes with the option of adding a border in black or white. Customers have an inexpensive, yet stylish way, of surrounding themselves with the people and places they love without worrying about framing images or using a hammer and nails.



The company's goal in promoting the tagline "Let's Stick Together" allows customers to surround themselves with memories or share those experiences with friends or loved ones. Sticker & Co will launch ahead of the holiday season and be available for purchase on 12/1/2020.

For more information about Sticker & Co, visit stickerandco.com. For press related inquiries, email [email protected].



Media Contact:

Sticker and Co

[email protected]

9047353850



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12848722



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Name Bubbles