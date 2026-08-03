Name Bubbles Marks 17th Back-to-School Season with New Teacher Stamp Line and Customer-Driven Middle School Label Pack

Leading US-Based Kids' Personalized Name Labels Brand Expands School Product Line Ahead of Fall 2026

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families and educators prepare for the upcoming academic year, Name Bubbles, the premier US-based manufacturer of personalized waterproof name labels for kids, announces the launch of its brand-new Teacher Stamp Collection and an all-new Middle School Labels Pack. Celebrating 17 years of helping parents and teachers stay organized, Name Bubbles continues to expand its offerings in response to real-time feedback from its loyal community & customer base.

New Innovations for the Classroom and Middle School

To kick off the back-to-school season, Name Bubbles introduces two major additions designed to streamline busy school routines:

The Teacher Stamp Line: Designed to make grading and organizing effortless for educators, this new collection features: Feedback Stamps: Quick, encouraging messages for grading assignments. Custom Message Stamps: Personalized options for classroom library books, notices, and instructions. Address Stamps: Sleek, custom stamps for personal and classroom correspondence.

Designed to make grading and organizing effortless for educators, this new collection features: The Middle School Labels Pack: Designed specifically to address the evolving needs of older kids and pre-teens. Created with direct feedback from parents, this pack features a more discreet assortment of name labels tailored for modern school supplies, tech accessories, water bottles, and sports gear.

"Maintaining an open line of communication with our customers has always been at the heart of what we do," said Michelle Brandriss, Founder of Name Bubbles. "Parents have trusted us to protect their investments, so listening to what our customers actually need in their day-to-day lives allows us to continuously evolve to match real life."

The full back-to-school lineup, including the new Teacher Stamps and Middle School Labels Pack, is available now for purchase at www.namebubbles.com.

About Name Bubbles

Founded in 2009, Name Bubbles is an award-winning, US-based, woman-owned small business that creates premium personalized name labels for kids. Founded on a mission to simplify life for busy families, Name Bubbles creates durable, waterproof, and laundry-safe name labels designed to keep track of the things kids lose most. Name Bubbles remains committed to exceptional quality, customer-focused innovation, and giving back to the community.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Name Bubbles