Name Bubbles Confirms Safety Standards with BPA-Free Certification for all Kids' Name Labels

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Name Bubbles, the leading U.S. manufacturer of custom name labels for kids, is proud to announce that its labels have been independently safety-tested and officially confirmed as BPA-free. The testing, conducted by Eurofins MTS Consumer Product Testing, reaffirms the company's commitment to providing the highest safety standards for children and families.

Third-Party Lab Results Verify Non-Toxic Standards

As parents prepare for daycare or school, the demand for non-toxic clothing labels and durable dishwasher-safe name stickers has never been higher. The recent lab results conclude that Name Bubbles' stick-on and iron-on name labels meet all physical and mechanical safety requirements and are verified BPA-free.

Product safety and premium quality are at the heart of everything we create at Name Bubbles," said Michelle Brandriss, Founder and President. "Our customers deserve the best products available, and safety and high quality go hand in hand with peace of mind. We trust our labels, and we want our customers to have complete confidence when applying our name labels to their children's gear."

Certified Safety For Homes, Daycares, and Schools

In addition to being BPA-free, Name Bubbles uses GREENGUARD Gold-certified inks across its full line of kids' labels. These inks are trusted for use in nurseries, schools, and childcare facilities. Combined with BPA-free materials and a manufacturing process that does not use PFAS, Name Bubbles labels are designed to provide a durable, non-toxic labeling solution that parents and caregivers can feel confident using for children of any age.

Ultra-Durable Labels For Everyday Use

Designed to withstand children's everyday life, Name Bubbles' products are dishwasher-, microwave-, freezer-, and laundry-safe. The name stickers help avoid the lost-and-found pile, keeping families organized and saving money by preventing costly replacements.

About Name Bubbles

Founded in 2009, Name Bubbles woman-owned business and premium manufacturer of waterproof name labels for kids based in Ballston Spa, New York. Specializing in durable name stickers for everyday life, the company provides personalized labels for school supplies, daycare essentials, summer camp gear, and sports equipment. With a variety of styles, colors, and value packs to choose from, all products are made in the USA and sent with fast, trackable shipping.

SOURCE Name Bubbles