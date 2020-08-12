Name Bubbles Personalized School Labels Help Limit the Spread of Germs this School Year

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the weeks leading up the 2020-21 school year, NameBubbles.com , a personalized kids name label company, sent out an anonymous survey to parents across the United States to learn more about how they've dealt with lost supplies and other belongings in past school years, and how they are approaching their back-to-school shopping in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this study, NameBubbles.com found that over 60% of parents getting ready for the back-to-school season are concerned about germs and viruses. NameBubbles.com is setting out to answer the call and do their part in helping limit the spread of germs by encouraging parents to label their children's school supplies, face masks, clothing, and other belongings.

Each year Michelle Brandriss, a mother and the founder of NameBubbles.com , the leading manufacturer of personalized kids labels , urges parents to "Label it or risk losing it. However, this year it's crucial to label and help reduce mix-ups and possible germ spread."

Back-to-school shopping can be very expensive. Unfortunately, year after year, children tend to lose brand new and costly items.

According to the survey, over 50% of families spent $100 or more per child for back to school shopping. Unfortunately, 94% of those parents had to replace lost items, with 35% of the families spending over $50 replacing those belongings.

NameBubbles.com strives to make sure school supplies are never lost, and if they do get lost, teachers and friends know where to return them.

The most frequently lost items by children are as follows:

School Supplies Hats/Gloves Lunch Boxes Outerwear Tops (shirts/sweatshirts)

"With your child's belongings returning home with them each day, our school labels pay for themselves by saving parents time and money," Brandriss said. The School Labels Pack comes with a variety of dishwasher and laundry safe labels in different sizes and includes labels for an email or phone number. NameBubbles.com also has hundreds of designs to choose from and will cover all customer needs. Click here to purchase School Labels .

According to the NameBubbles.com survey, over 57% of parents are concerned about personal items being mistaken for another child's belongings. Once the label is on and ownership of the item is established, the risk of spreading germs through an unfortunate mix-up becomes much lower.

For school districts requiring students to wear face masks, Name Bubbles is urging parents to label their child's face mask with iron-on labels. Doing so will keep a child's mask in their possession and help parents keep a little peace of mind. Through 9/30/2020, parents can save 30% on Iron-On Face Mask Labels at NameBubbles.com using code FACEMASK at checkout. Click here to shop Face Mask Labels .

*Editor's Note: Name Bubbles' Back-to-School 2020 Survey polled a randomly chosen sample size of 500 adults between the ages of 18 and 60. The Survey is statistically relevant with a margin-of-error of +/- 5%.

