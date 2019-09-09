Name Partners at Houston-based Levinthal Wilkins Earn Texas Super Lawyers Honors

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers Jared Levinthal and Robert Wilkins of Houston-based Levinthal Wilkins have earned selection to the 2019 list of Texas Super Lawyers for their business litigation work.

Mr. Levinthal also earned the distinction of being named to Super Lawyers' list of Top 100 attorneys in Houston. He and Mr. Wilkins represent plaintiffs and defendants, ranging from individuals to multinational corporations, in a variety of commercial disputes, in both complex litigation and arbitration.

A Super Lawyers honoree since 2013, Mr. Levinthal has represented plaintiffs and defendants in all types of litigation for more than 20 years. He focuses his practice primarily on commercial and energy-related litigation.

Mr. Wilkins is a seasoned attorney representing clients in a broad range of matters in state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration. Clients rely on his expertise regarding business disputes, personal injury and torts, oil and gas matters, condemnation issues, First Amendment issues and intellectual property disputes. His practice also includes commercial litigation with an emphasis on business divorces, fiduciary duty issues, breach of contract claims, securities disputes and other business conflicts, mostly in the energy arena. Mr. Wilkins has made the Texas Super Lawyers list since 2014.

With less than 5 percent of Texas lawyers selected each year, the Texas Super Lawyers listing continues to be one of the legal industry's most respected guides to leading lawyers. Attorney selections are based solely on peer nominations and extensive research conducted by the Thomson Reuters editorial team. Inclusion among the Top 100 lawyers, as achieved by Mr. Levinthal, is even more exclusive.

The Super Lawyers list will be published in the October issues of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazines. To view a full list of attorneys named, visit www.superlawyers.com.

Levinthal Wilkins is a Houston-based trial boutique that approaches each case with only one goal in mind: achieving victory. The firm represents plaintiffs and defendants in a wide range of disputes throughout the U.S. Practice areas include oil and gas, breach of contract, negligence and injury, business fraud, shareholder disputes, partnership dissolution, defamation, securities fraud, securities employment disputes, FINRA, product liability and consumer class actions. For more information visit http://levinthalwilkins.com.

Media Contact:

Jennie Bui-McCoy

800-559-4534

jennie@androvett.com

SOURCE Levinthal Wilkins

Related Links

http://levinthalwilkins.com

