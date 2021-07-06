Name Tag Wizard Supports Small Business Re-opening with Safety and Identification Products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses across the US are continuing to open their doors after weathering harsh business impacts from COVID-19.

NameTagWizard.com, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, is just one small business that stayed afloat and is looking to help other businesses reopen. "Since launching NameTagWizard.com in 2003, our mission was to manufacture quality products and support small businesses by helping them make connections with their customers. Name tags and IDs create a one on one business connection that is essential to re-opening and rebuilding trust with customers," says Bryan Croft, owner and CEO.

NameTagWizard.com is a leading online retailer for name tags and photo IDs, and in recent weeks has seen sales growth in key categories like photo IDs and engraved plastic name tags. "We've had our best sales month in May-June that we've had in more than a year," says Croft.

Small businesses and organizations across the US rely on NameTagWizard.com for essential identification products. Medical centers, tech support companies, youth and afterschool programs and churches, just to name a few, are taking advantage of the wide range of budget-friendly product offerings at NameTagWizard.com.

NameTagWizard.com wants to share its success by supporting small businesses across America with low cost photo IDs, name tags and personal identification products that support safety and cleanliness. New offerings include reusable name tags and "no touch" products that gained popularity due to COVID-19.

Customers can find products that support social distancing such as QR code name tags and custom name sticker labels for personal items. NameTagWizard.com is launching new products including allergy labels and medical alert badges for schools and businesses that are preparing for full capacity.

About Name Tag Wizard

Since 1954, HC Brands, the parent company of Name Tag Wizard, has provided essential business products to Jacksonville, FL and in recent years has grown into a leading e-commerce provider of personalized products ranging from name tags to signs and stamps. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, with 10 web stores and additional distribution centers in Austin, TX, and Salem, MA, HC Brands continues to expand. Visit NameTagWizard.com for more information.

Contact: [Jim Gruhn, HC Brands]

Phone: [(888)-306-2266]

Email: [[email protected]]

