Name the Giant Sea Bass From San Francisco Aquarium of the Bay (NFT)

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithsonian-affiliated Aquarium of the Bay is issuing a series of official Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) through ViciNFT representing live images of a Giant Sea Bass residing in its 750,000-gallon saltwater tunnels, in support of its non-profit charitable mission. The NFT auction begins Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 9 AM Eastern Time and ends on May 21, 2021, at 5 PM Eastern Time.

Aquarium of the Bay, located on the waterfront at PIER 39, is home to more than 24,000 marine animals and over 200 species representing the marine biodiversity of the San Francisco Bay. With Seven-Gill Sharks, Bat Rays, Jellies, Octopuses, Leopard Sharks and Sturgeons, it attracts thousands of visitors each year from around the world. The Aquarium is a certified Green Business that promotes sustainable seafood programs and enforces a single-use plastic-free work environment.

The Giant Sea Bass NFT includes one-and-only "lifetime" images of the iconic Giant Sea Bass at Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco. The Giant Sea Bass — which will be named by the NFT winner — is over 15 years old, 250lbs and 5-feet 6-inches long, and has a stoic personality.

With a lifespan of 50-75 years, the NFT owner will receive photos and videos over the lifespan of the Giant Sea Bass at a six-month frequency authenticated by Aquarium of the Bay.

George Jacob, FRCGS, the first Aquarium President and CEO in the United States to initiate this unique partnership in the crypto realm, says, "We are excited to navigate into unchartered waters and are delighted to steer this forward jointly with ViciNFT."

Aquarium of the Bay's NFT partner, ViciNFT, is led by best-selling author/literary agent Bill Gladstone, who represented Marianne Williamson, Eckhart Tolle, musician Neil Young and Deepak Chopra. ViciNFT helps world-renowned institutions curate, design, market and nurture NFTs and digital collectibles for the common good.

Gladstone said, "We are so proud to be enabling this NFT to benefit the landmark San Francisco Aquarium of the Bay. We believe that NFTs for the common good can help museums and other institutions dedicated to education and cultural appreciation address the funding challenges they face now and in the future."

The results of Aquarium of the Bay's first NFT auction will be announced Friday from the ViciNFT website following the close of the auction at 5 p.m. ET on May 21. Those looking to bid should proceed to the official Aquarium of the Bay auction.

ABOUT AQUARIUM OF THE BAY

Bay.org DBA Aquarium of the Bay is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to enable conversations on climate resilience and ocean conservation globally while inspiring actionable change locally by protection and preservation of the San Francisco Bay and its ecosystems, from Sierra to the Sea™.

