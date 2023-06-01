Name the Villain: Mystery author Nathan Dylan Goodwin and Genealogy For Justice™ Announce Fundraising Contest to Benefit Cold Case Investigations

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genealogy mystery writer Nathan Dylan Goodwin is teaming up with FHD Forensics and its sister organization Genealogy For Justice™ to raise funding for genetic genealogy investigations.

Goodwin is inviting his fans to support his campaign to underwrite cold cases and have fun doing it. Among the prizes are signed books and naming the villain in the next Venator series novel.

When the team at FHD Forensics / Genealogy For Justice learned that Nathan Dylan Goodwin shared their love of the puzzle-solving element of genetic genealogy, a dynamic collaboration was born. The author has generously joined the Genealogy For Justice fundraising team in order to help fund cases for the G4J Dean and Tina Linn Clouse Memorial Fund. Funding raised for Genealogy For Justice's Dean and Tina Linn Clouse Memorial Fund by Nathan Dylan Goodwin and his fans will underwrite cases like that of this Volusia County, Florida John Doe. Affectionally called 'Johnny Doe' by the G4J team, he was murdered in 1972. He is also believed to have been born about the same year as former John Doe Dean Clouse who grew up in the same county.

"Nathan has generously joined our online fundraising team in order to help underwrite cases for the Dean and Tina Linn Clouse Memorial Fund," said Board of Advisors Chairman, Allison Peacock, President of FHD Forensics.

Winners will be chosen based on either their own single donation, or by funds raised as a team member with a personalized page on the Genealogy For Justice team on the crowdfunding website GiveButter.

Already known for the exploits of his well-loved character, British genealogist Morton Farrier, Goodwin recently launched the Venator Cold Case series set in the U.S. These stories feature a female investigator based in Utah that uses genetic genealogy to solve murder cases around the U.S.

"I have been a great supporter of investigative genetic genealogy ever since first hearing of its incredible power to bring closure to the families of murder victims and to restore the names to unidentified human remains," explained the author.

"Despite my being a writer of fiction, the real people involved in these tragic cases that are unearthed during the process of IGG are of great importance to me. This Genealogy For Justice campaign will help fulfill my firm hope that many more cases will be solved using this unique and powerful forensic approach," Nathan continued.

About Genealogy For Justice

Genealogy For Justice began as a simple online fundraiser in late 2021 called "The Hope For Holly DNA Project." It was circulated as a way to help the families of newly identified 1980 murder victims Dean and Tina Linn Clouse to search for their lost daughter, last seen with them as an infant in 1980.

After daughter Holly Marie was found alive and well in June 2022, the fund was renamed and repurposed as a memorial to Dean and Tina. The 501c3 sister organization was officially launched in October of 2022 with a goal to help other families of the unidentified become reunited with missing loved ones through closure of their cold cases.

The organization recently announced its first case closure in the case of Virginia Higgins Ray, a North Carolina native who died in a Columbia, South Carolina hospital in 1982.

About Nathan Dylan Goodwin

Genealogical crime mystery author Nathan Dylan Goodwin has been doing genealogy research since he was a boy. So it comes as no surprise that when he combined this with his love of writing, an acclaimed genre-bestselling Forensic Genealogist series was born.

In addition to his well-loved Farrier books, Nathan recently launched the Venator Cold Case series set in the U.S. Two free downloads of Nathan Dylan Goodwin's work can be found on his website .

