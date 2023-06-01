Name the Villain: Mystery author Nathan Dylan Goodwin and Genealogy For Justice™ Announce Fundraising Contest to Benefit Cold Case Investigations

News provided by

FHD Forensics

01 Jun, 2023, 08:31 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genealogy mystery writer Nathan Dylan Goodwin is teaming up with FHD Forensics and its sister organization Genealogy For Justice™ to raise funding for genetic genealogy investigations.

Goodwin is inviting his fans to support his campaign to underwrite cold cases and have fun doing it. Among the prizes are signed books and naming the villain in the next Venator series novel.

Continue Reading
When the team at FHD Forensics / Genealogy For Justice learned that Nathan Dylan Goodwin shared their love of the puzzle-solving element of genetic genealogy, a dynamic collaboration was born. The author has generously joined the Genealogy For Justice fundraising team in order to help fund cases for the G4J Dean and Tina Linn Clouse Memorial Fund.
When the team at FHD Forensics / Genealogy For Justice learned that Nathan Dylan Goodwin shared their love of the puzzle-solving element of genetic genealogy, a dynamic collaboration was born. The author has generously joined the Genealogy For Justice fundraising team in order to help fund cases for the G4J Dean and Tina Linn Clouse Memorial Fund.
Funding raised for Genealogy For Justice's Dean and Tina Linn Clouse Memorial Fund by Nathan Dylan Goodwin and his fans will underwrite cases like that of this Volusia County, Florida John Doe. Affectionally called 'Johnny Doe' by the G4J team, he was murdered in 1972. He is also believed to have been born about the same year as former John Doe Dean Clouse who grew up in the same county.
Funding raised for Genealogy For Justice's Dean and Tina Linn Clouse Memorial Fund by Nathan Dylan Goodwin and his fans will underwrite cases like that of this Volusia County, Florida John Doe. Affectionally called 'Johnny Doe' by the G4J team, he was murdered in 1972. He is also believed to have been born about the same year as former John Doe Dean Clouse who grew up in the same county.

"Nathan has generously joined our online fundraising team in order to help underwrite cases for the Dean and Tina Linn Clouse Memorial Fund," said Board of Advisors Chairman, Allison Peacock, President of FHD Forensics.

Winners will be chosen based on either their own single donation, or by funds raised as a team member with a personalized page on the Genealogy For Justice team on the crowdfunding website GiveButter.

Already known for the exploits of his well-loved character, British genealogist Morton Farrier, Goodwin recently launched the Venator Cold Case series set in the U.S. These stories feature a female investigator based in Utah that uses genetic genealogy to solve murder cases around the U.S.

"I have been a great supporter of investigative genetic genealogy ever since first hearing of its incredible power to bring closure to the families of murder victims and to restore the names to unidentified human remains," explained the author.

"Despite my being a writer of fiction, the real people involved in these tragic cases that are unearthed during the process of IGG are of great importance to me. This Genealogy For Justice campaign will help fulfill my firm hope that many more cases will be solved using this unique and powerful forensic approach," Nathan continued.

About Genealogy For Justice

Genealogy For Justice began as a simple online fundraiser in late 2021 called "The Hope For Holly DNA Project." It was circulated as a way to help the families of newly identified 1980 murder victims Dean and Tina Linn Clouse to search for their lost daughter, last seen with them as an infant in 1980.

After daughter Holly Marie was found alive and well in June 2022, the fund was renamed and repurposed as a memorial to Dean and Tina. The 501c3 sister organization was officially launched in October of 2022 with a goal to help other families of the unidentified become reunited with missing loved ones through closure of their cold cases.

The organization recently announced its first case closure in the case of Virginia Higgins Ray, a North Carolina native who died in a Columbia, South Carolina hospital in 1982.

About Nathan Dylan Goodwin

Genealogical crime mystery author Nathan Dylan Goodwin has been doing genealogy research since he was a boy. So it comes as no surprise that when he combined this with his love of writing, an acclaimed genre-bestselling Forensic Genealogist series was born.

In addition to his well-loved Farrier books, Nathan recently launched the Venator Cold Case series set in the U.S. Two free downloads of Nathan Dylan Goodwin's work can be found on his website.

For More Information

All Nathan Dylan Goodwin contest donations should be made on that event's page.

Tax deductible donations can also be made on the Genealogy For Justice and FHD Forensics websites and on GiveButter, or via Paypal.

Media Contact:

Cyndi Despault
FHD Forensics, LLC
[email protected] 
(512) 270-1301

SOURCE FHD Forensics

Also from this source

Family Receives Unexpected Mother's Day Blessing: Virginia Higgins Ray Identified as Richland County's 1982 Jane Doe

Investigators Close to the Identity of Unknown Woman with North Carolina Ties: Team Working 1982 Cold Case Seeks to Name State Hospital Jane Doe

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.