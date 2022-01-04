Name Your Price to Live in Paradise: Luxury Auction® Set for Paradise Valley, AZ Mansion

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury home seekers will have the chance to name their price to live in paradise on Saturday, January 15, 2022. On that date, a multimillion-dollar home in Paradise Valley, AZ will be offered and sold to the highest bidder regardless of the price as part of a live, luxury auction® sale. The owners of the Tatum Canyon residence retained Florida-based Platinum Luxury Auctions to manage the auction of the home, in concert with listing brokerage Corcoran Platinum Living in Scottsdale, AZ. Listing agent and brokerage owner Michelle Macklin is representing Corcoran in the transaction.

This luxurious Arizona estate offers literal views of paradise, as striking vistas of Paradise Valley and the surrounding Phoenix Mountains are available from nearly every room. Once asking $6 million, the home will now sell without reserve at a live, luxury auction® on Jan 15, 2022. Florida-based luxury real estate auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions is conducting the sale in tandem with listing brokerage of record Corcoran Platinum Living. Discover more at ParadiseLuxuryAuction.com. Interior and landscape lighting gives the residence an alluring glow in the evening. Matures trees, water features and decorative hardscapes accent the property's various outdoor living areas. Visit ParadiseLuxuryAuction.com for more. Large common areas and volume ceilings define the interiors. Pictured here: the grand salon, with one of the home's several working fireplaces. The salon served as a central gathering area for many events and parties the owners held at the home over the years. Visit ParadiseLuxuryAuction.com. A gourmet kitchen is ideally situated just off the grand salon in the "heart of the home," with formal dining, an executive study and the master suite also nearby. A large pantry and ample storage make large-scale food service a breeze. Detailed property features are available at ParadiseLuxuryAuction.com. This luxe, two-story home is located in Tatum Canyon, an upscale residential enclave in the city of Paradise Valley, AZ. The city is consistently rated by Bloomberg as one of the wealthiest in the United States. The property entered the market earlier this year asking $6 million, but will now be sold without reserve to the highest bidder at a live, luxury auction® on Jan 15. More at ParadiseLuxuryAuction.com. The mansion's hillside location allows for sweeping views over the lower valley and to the surrounding Phoenix Mountains. The Phoenix Mountain Preserve (not pictured) is adjacent to the property parcel, preventing encroaching development. More at ParadiseLuxuryAuction.com.

The two-story mansion first hit the market in May of 2021 at a price of $6 million before being gradually reduced to $4.5 million in November, then scheduled for auction. "As many homeowners have done recently, these sellers first tested the market at loftier pricing before more seriously committing to a sale, in this case by seeking the efficiency and date-certainty provided by the luxury auction® process," stated David Ashcroft, a Managing Director at Platinum. "They've had a terrific time at the home but are looking forward to downsizing."

In a recent feature in the Wall Street Journal, homeowner Linda Enright emphasized the home's views and floorplan as its key features. "The views from every room are spectacular," Enright said. "The layout is perfect for 'normal' living but also for entertaining... Although it is large, it is still a very warm and friendly place to live."

Situated on 2.34 acres on a gentle hillside, the 10,300-sf residence was built to take full advantage of its incredible views, which extend over lower Paradise Valley to the surrounding Phoenix Mountains. Its flowing floorplan is oriented east-to-west, allowing the entirety of the home to enjoy the viewscapes, in addition to plenty of natural light. The two living levels include 5 bedrooms and 6 full baths.

The owners often entertained at the home, taking advantage of its various, party-friendly features to host gatherings both large and small. Such features include an indoor pool and spa with adjacent lounge and wet bar, a private elevator, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, a 2,000-bottle wine room, multiple outdoor living areas, and a 6-car garage. Property grounds are handsomely maintained, and offer mature trees, creative hardscapes, water features, and outdoor dining areas.

Interested buyers may preview the property by daily appointment between 12 & 5pm local time, through January 14. Advanced registration is required to formally bid at the January 15 sale. Details on bidder registration, terms of sale, property features, and more is available online at ParadiseLuxuryAuction.com, or by calling the property's project manager, Mr. Walter Cerini, at 800.853.2101.

The Paradise Valley home is one of five luxury properties Platinum is offering for sale at the start of the 2022. The five-property collection totals nearly $100 million in aggregate list price and includes a magnificent villa in the British Virgin Islands once priced at $45 million. Information on each of these properties can be found online at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.05 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.65 billion in additional luxury property assets worldwide.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC