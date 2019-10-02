NameBounce Launches a Powerful Domain Name Generator to Change the Naming Process for Entrepreneurs

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NameBounce is announcing the launch of a domain name generator, which uses powerful search technology to disrupt the standard manual naming process for entrepreneurs. NameBounce generates hundreds of domain name ideas in one simple search, making it easy for entrepreneurs to bring their idea to life online. You can visit NameBounce.com to start generating domain names.

This is the NameBounce homepage. Simply enter one or two separate words into the search box, click "go," and the domain name generator will return hundreds of ideas in a few seconds. After you complete a search, NameBounce will forward you to the results page. In the search results, you'll be able to see hundreds of domain name ideas. You can use the filters on the left side to narrow down your options. When you find a promising name, click the star next to it to add it to your brainstorming list on the right side.

Sixty-five percent of Americans dream of opening a small business, according to the Inside Small Business Survey compiled by The UPS Store. The competition for domain names is expected to become even more intense over time. Aspiring entrepreneurs often find that when they manually brainstorm business name ideas, many of their preferred domain name options aren't available.

NameBounce's search technology gives entrepreneurs a competitive advantage over peers who are brainstorming names without technological assistance. The company's domain name search algorithm ranks the generated domains based on a variety of factors, including length and keyword relevance. NameBounce also includes search filters to help entrepreneurs narrow down their options.

Over thirty million small businesses operate in the United States alone, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. In addition, there are over 182 million active websites, according to Netcraft's Web Server Survey, as more and more people seek flexible alternative sources of income.

"We are proud to present an innovative solution that will enable entrepreneurs to take the first step towards launching a successful business," said Axel DeAngelis, CEO of NameBounce. "The name is the foundation of every business, and NameBounce will make it easier for aspiring entrepreneurs to find their perfect domain name."

NameBounce is completely free to use. The company encourages entrepreneurs to start searching for names, given that almost 15 million domain names were registered in the last year (according to Verisign's Domain Name Industry Brief). To start searching, visit NameBounce.com.

About NameBounce

NameBounce is the internet's premier domain name generator. The mission of NameBounce is to combine powerful technology with a simple interface to help entrepreneurs bring their idea to life online. To learn more and start searching for names, visit NameBounce.com.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact Axel DeAngelis via email at 223908@email4pr.com, or via phone at (714) 485-3994.

SOURCE NameBounce LLC

Related Links

http://NameBounce.com

