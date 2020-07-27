NameBubbles.com Aims to Reach Its Giving Goal to Help Child Hunger This Back-to-School Season

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NameBubbles.com , the largest personalized name label company in the U.S. — specializing in waterproof labels for kids – announces its third year of partnership with Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to mobilize communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

This back-to-school season, Name Bubbles will donate $1 of every School Labels Pack purchased to Blessings in a Backpack. Through this commitment, Name Bubbles and Blessings in a Backpack hope to raise $20,000 – enough to feed 155 elementary school children over the weekend for one 38-week school year. Click here to purchase a School Labels Pack .

This will be the third consecutive year the NameBubbles.com and Blessings in a Backpack have teamed up to end child hunger. Last year, Name Bubbles placed a giving tracker on the homepage of its website so customers could see that their school label purchase makes a difference.

There are 11 million children in the United States that live in food insecure homes. These children in need are fed through federal government programs during the school week, but proper nourishment is necessary every day of the week for growing children. The consequences for children that face food insecurity go beyond just a growling stomach. Poor nutrition in children results in weaker immune systems, increased hospitalization, lower IQ, shorter attention spans, and lower academic achievements.

As part of Name Bubbles' core value, to promote a sense of giving, the company will be spreading awareness and raising funds for the back-to-school season and throughout the year to support Blessings in a Backpack and their good work in effort to feed kids every weekend. This upcoming school year could be the most vital year to date as far as this partnership is concerned. With the COVID-19 threat still present, Blessings in a Backpack has expanded its program to serving kids while schools are closed.

Now through July 27, 2021 one dollar of every school label product sold on NameBubbles.com will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack to provide meals on the weekends for children for an entire 38-week school year.

"Missing a meal is devastating for a child's development both physically and emotionally. Good nutrition is the first step to a healthful life. Children form habits that will serve them as adults and allow them to perform better in school not to mention what a body needs to grow and what a child needs to feel safe and cared for," says Founder and President of Name Bubbles, Michelle Brandriss.

Blessings in a Backpack is a nonprofit organization that provides food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. In their efforts to feed the future of America, Blessings in a Backpack is currently feeding over 87,000 children in nearly 1,092 schools across 47 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Name Bubbles asks its customers to shop consciously this back-to-school season and help Name Bubbles and Blessings in a Backpack feed the kids this weekend.

