Namecheap Acquires Stencil, the Popular Graphic Design Tool for Social Media Influencers, Marketing Pros, Business Owners & Bloggers

Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and one of the fastest-growing companies in the space, today announced the acquisition of Stencil, the popular graphic design tool. Available now for free in the Namecheap App Marketplace , Stencil will also soon join the lineup of innovative products available in the Visual suite , including Site Maker (free website builder), Logo Maker (free logo design), and Card Maker (business card design with free shipping to most countries).

Stencil is a free graphic design tool.

Founded by Toronto natives Adam Rotman and Oliver Nassar in 2013, Stencil replaces the need to hire expensive designers or the time to learn complicated software. Stencil was built to help digital creators, social media influencers, marketing professionals, bloggers, and others quickly source beautiful stock photos and pair them with stunning fonts or eye-catching icons to create gorgeous original imagery.

"We're excited to be joining the amazing team at Namecheap, where we will have the resources and support to continue to improve Stencil, making dynamic image creation easier than ever before," said Adam Rotman, Stencil Co-Founder.

"By joining Namecheap, we'll have the opportunity to introduce Stencil to millions of new creative professionals, as well as add new features and improvements to the user experience," added Oliver Nassar, Stencil Co-founder.

Stencil key features include:

4,500+ fonts

5,000,000+ photos

3,100,000+ icons, graphics and illustrations

1,350+ templates

140+ preset social media and image sizes (e.g., Twitter photos and ad sizes are pre-programmed so that users automatically have the right size).

For more information about Stencil or to try it for free today, visit the Namecheap App Marketplace.

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 14 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

