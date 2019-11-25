Namecheap Announces 2019 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale - Their Biggest of The Year

PHOENIX, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second largest domain registrar, popular web hosting provider and digital technology company, announces sale with up to 99% off popular products in 'Deals That Are Total Steals.' Customers can claim a large number of savings in what Namecheap has dubbed the 'Black Friday & Cyber Monday Vault.'

The sale starts November 29, 12:00 AM EST and ends December 2, 11:59 PM EST. This is the first time Namecheap's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are available for four days. Unlike previous years, this year there will be no hourly time limits on sales, and no sales caps on the offers.

Kick off the holiday shopping season by visiting Namecheap for unbeatable savings on domain registrations and transfers, as well as deep discounts on shared hosting, EasyWP managed WordPress hosting, SSL certificates, Private Email, Namecheap VPN, and the brand new identity verification service Validation.com. Boost business with industry-premium products and services, at prices that won't break the budget.

Get ready to 'raid the vault' to grab some of the incredible deals below – which are only a few of the savings that will be available during the four day sale.

Save up to 97% off on top domains .

Namecheap gives free WhoisGuard privacy protection for life for all compatible TLDs, as well as 2 months free of Private Email and the first year of PositiveSSL for just $3.88 .

. Namecheap gives privacy protection for life for all compatible TLDs, as well as 2 months free of and the first year of for just . Save up to 27% on domain transfers and join the Namecheap family to benefit from year-round great prices and industry-defining customer support.

Save up to 70% on shared hosting.

Save 99% on EasyWP managed WordPress hosting.

Save up to 81% on SSL Certificates and up to 85% on Namecheap VPN.

and Save 60% on Private Email for 1 year – and get the first 2 months free.

for 1 year – and get the first 2 months free. Get up to 90% off the new identity verification and chargeback prevention tool. Validation.com – the simple way to verify that people are who they say they are online.

To take advantage of these incredible offers and more, an active Namecheap account is needed, so it is recommended that new customers create one in advance. Check the Black Friday & Cyber Monday Vault starting this Friday and be prepared to start grabbing deals.

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating nearly two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 10.5 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

Contact: derek.musso@namecheap.com

SOURCE Namecheap

