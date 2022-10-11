Namecheap Announces Free Sponsorship Offer for Non-Profit Organizations in Celebration of Its 22nd Birthday

Namecheap is also offering all current customers a 15% discount on product renewals; And up to 44% off domain transfers and new .COM registrations for new customers

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the second-largest domain registrar and one of the fastest-growing technology companies, is celebrating its 22nd birthday with a huge sale, and a free one year sponsorship opportunity for up to 22 non-profit organizations and charities.

Powered By Namecheap Non-Profit Sponsorship Offer

The initiative marks the return of the 'Powered By Namecheap' sponsorship program, and this time Namecheap is looking to sponsor non-profits, providing all the essentials they need to build and maintain their website, free for a whole year. It is open to anyone who has recently started a non-profit, needs a website, and has the knowhow to build one. Applications are also accepted from existing organizations who would benefit from the prize on offer.

Successful applicants will receive:

ANY non-premium domain they like or free renewal;

The web hosting that best suits their needs;

Free PositiveSSL Certificate for security and more.

The application process opens today (October 11th) and ends on November 30th. To apply for a sponsorship, or to learn more about the offer, visit the official Powered By Namecheap landing page.

Additionally, in keeping with its tradition of saying 'thank you' to all its loyal customers, Namecheap is offering 15% off renewals including domains, web hosting, SSL Certificates, Business Email and PremiumDNS. New customers can also benefit from a budget-friendly 44% off .com registrations and up to 44% off select domain transfers.

To take advantage of the renewal offers, customers need to use the coupon code BDAYGEN22 for all domain, SSL, Private Email and PremiumDNS renewals. For all web hosting renewals, use coupon code BDAYHOSTING22.

Using the code BDAYTRANSFER22 all customers can transfer up to 100 domain names over to Namecheap from a list of select TLDs for only $7.88 for .com and $9.38 for .net, as well as other classic TLDs. Finally, all customers can register the Internet's original .com for just $7.88/1st yr — that's 44% off the regular price!

All birthday offers are only available from 12 am EDT on October 11, until 11:59 pm EDT on October 12. Visit the official promo page to get all these amazing deals.

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 17 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

