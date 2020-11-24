Namecheap Blockbuster Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale Starts Today & Offers Seven Days Of Amazing Deals

PHOENIX, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and leading provider of online products and services, today launches its biggest ever Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale. For the next seven days, through Monday, November 30, Namecheap is offering massive discounts across their entire product range. Everyone, from web novices to webmasters, bloggers, entrepreneurs and small business owners will find all the products and services they need to launch an awesome website or online business.

This year, Namecheap's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale includes:

Domain savings of up to 98%:

44% off .com — (was $8.88, now only $4.98);

54% off .net — (was $12.98, now only $5.98);

90% off .co — (was $23.98, now only $2.48);

73% off .us - (was $8.48, now only $2.28);

98% off .store - (was $48.88, now only $0.98!)

Apply promo code BFTLDREG when you check out.

Promo code works for up to 5 domains in total.

Additionally, customers currently paying more with other providers can benefit from up to 27% off domain transfers, and take advantage of unbeatable renewal prices going forward. Apply promo code BFTLDMOVE during checkout. The promo code will work for up to 50 eligible domain transfers.

For those who already have the perfect domain name and are ready to create a website or online business, Namecheap's Black Friday sale has a variety of options for hosting, including: Shared web hosting discounts of up to 100% percent off the first month of monthly plans with promo code: FREEHOST20, or a generous 74% off a yearly plan with promo code HOSTBF20.

For those looking for the fastest managed WordPress hosting platform, enjoy savings of up to 99% off EasyWP (no promo code required). Or try Namecheap's super-affordable, professional email hosting with 70% off all Private Email plans (no promo code required).

Don't forget to keep websites safe and secure with up to 72% off SSL certificates (no limits on purchases), and also available in 2-5 year plans, with generous discounts on longer plans! No promo code required for SSL purchases.

Finally, while shopping this holiday season, make sure all purchases and personal information are safe and secure with Namecheap's VPN, offered completely free for a month, or pay for a yearly plan at 71% off, costing only $10.00 for a whole year!

And there's much more to discover on the sale page! Visit namecheap.com today through November 30th to see all Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts.

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 12 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

SOURCE Namecheap

