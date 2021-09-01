Namecheap Offers Free Bundle for Students to Create a Website, a Free Internet Basics Video Class Lesson for Teachers & Huge Savings on Top Digital Products for All Online Creators

PHOENIX, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and champion of the next generation of online innovators, is kicking off their annual 'Back to School' fall season with awesome free offers for students and teachers, and huge savings for everyone.

Namecheap offers teachers free Internet basics school lesson with free domains, hosting and swag for the whole class! Contact [email protected] for more info.

The company encourages everyone to get back to learning and mastering new skills, as well as get back on track in business after the summer downtime. The seven-day sale ends on September 6 and includes groundbreaking deals on the best digital products and productivity tools. See all the deals on the sale's page.

Additionally, Namecheap encourages students to take part in 'Namecheap for Education' initiative, which provides all students who have a .edu email address a free .me domain name, combined with hosting from GitHub. The free bundle allows students to kickstart their online presence with their first website, online portfolio, blog, or next big online project.

Nearly 400,000 students have claimed their free .me domain and developer tools with NC.ME since the program's launch in 2014. The most domains registered through 'Namecheap for Education' came from the University of Waterloo in Canada. To date, students there have registered 3,344 free .me domains.

Top Five Colleges Registering FREE .ME Domains

University of Waterloo ( Canada ) University of California, Berkeley ( USA ) University of Illinois (USA) University of Toronto ( Canada ) Colorado State University ( USA )

Virtually every college student in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and many other locations around the world (with .edu or college email address) is eligible to take part in the free website program. To find out more, or to claim a free .me domain name today, students and teachers are welcome to visit nc.me.

Additionally, Namecheap has prepared a 20-minute virtual class for educators to use to teach kids and online novices the Internet basics. It includes everything a student would need to know to launch their first website. The lesson is available for free on Namecheap's YouTube channel. Any teachers who would like to use Namecheap's video lesson in their class, please contact [email protected] to receive a special accompanying quiz for the class, as well as free swag, free domains and web hosting -- for the whole class!

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 13 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

SOURCE Namecheap