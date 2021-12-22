Namecheap Reveals 2021's Most Popular TLDs & Domain Registration Trends In Exclusive Industry Report

PHOENIX, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar with over 14 million domains under management, today unveiled its annual industry report. The 2021 'Domain Insights & Trends Report' features exclusive domain registration data from 2020 and 2021. The information provides insights into global TLD registration trends for small business owners, online entrepreneurs, technology journalists, domain investors and web industry experts.

Top 10 most registered TLDs of the year (see full report for Top 20):

Namecheap's 2021 Top 20 TLDs, from the Namecheap Domain Insights & Trends Report 2021 .COM domain registrations vs all other domain registrations, from the Namecheap Domain Insights & Trends Report

1 .com

2 .xyz

3 .net

4 .club

5 .me

6 .org

7 .co

8 .shop

9 .info

10 .live

The first .com domain name was registered on March 15, 1985, and three decades later, it remains the Internet's top domain name choice, with over three million registered with Namecheap in 2021. The second most popular TLD in 2021 is .xyz, which has seen more than 650,000 registrations this year. Interestingly, .me has seen a spike in registrations in 2021, and landed in the 5th place among the most registered TLDs, the first non-gTLD on the list. That also makes .me the top ccTLD of the year.

The 2021 'Domain Insights & Trends Report' also includes:

Top 20 ccTLDs of 2021

.com vs All Other Domain Registrations

The 15 TLDs with Best and Worst Renewal Rates

Domain Ownership Data

Top 10 Domains Sold via auction on the Namecheap Market

To see the most recent trends and insights about the domain industry, read the report here.

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 14 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

SOURCE Namecheap