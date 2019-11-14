Namecheap Teams Up With Gelato For Sweet & Simple New Global 'Business Card Maker' Service

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second largest domain registrar and leading provider of online products and services for entrepreneurs, small businesses and startups, today announced ' Business Card Maker ,' its new global business card printing service powered by Gelato. Gelato offers on-demand printing, accessible to 6 billion people worldwide and their global print cloud solution enables businesses to print faster, smarter and greener.

Namecheap's Business Card Maker offers a quick and easy way to create stylish business card designs and have them shipped for free to 55 countries around the world in a few simple steps. By teaming up with Gelato, Namecheap can print and ship business cards with market-leading local printers and state-of-the-art equipment. Together Namecheap and Gelato make the process of creating, printing and shipping business cards simple, seamless and transparent.

Whether it's for personal or professional business cards, Business Card Maker allows users to easily upload a custom design, or choose from a huge variety of templates suitable for all industries and personalities.

Namecheap's Business Card Maker's awesome features include:

Beautiful Designs: Choose from an array of modern and classic business card designs.

Choose from an array of modern and classic business card designs. Free Shipping: Free shipping to 55 countries. Click here to see a full list.

Free shipping to 55 countries. Click here to see a full list. No Hidden Costs: All prices are final – pay only for the high-quality design and printing. No shipping fees or additional costs whatsoever!

All prices are final – pay only for the high-quality design and printing. No shipping fees or additional costs whatsoever! Upload existing logo: Customize by uploading a brand, company or business logo.

Customize by uploading a brand, company or business logo. Namecheap Logo Maker: Use alongside/with Namecheap's 100% free Logo Maker tool to quickly craft an eye-catching logo for a business card.

Use alongside/with Namecheap's 100% free Logo Maker tool to quickly craft an eye-catching logo for a business card. Make custom business cards anytime, anywhere: Works across all devices and operating systems, including iOS, Android, PC and Mac.

Works across all devices and operating systems, including iOS, Android, PC and Mac. Fast and easy to use: Create professional business cards in only a few minutes.

Create professional business cards in only a few minutes. Keep the design to use anywhere: Get a watermark-free PDF proof without paying anything extra.

For nearly twenty years, Namecheap has been committed to offering top quality online products and services to help small businesses, startups and entrepreneurs take their creative endeavors to new levels of success. Business Card Maker continues this rich tradition and is sure to help people leave a positive, lasting impression with their awesome new business cards.

"This partnership begins with offering small businesses easy access to business cards," said Steve Harding, Senior Vice President, Gelato. "Our ambition is to grow the partnership in line with customer demand ensuring that small businesses can accelerate their growth into new international territories."

As with all their products and services, Namecheap offers the perfect balance of affordability and high-quality, all with amazing 24/7 customer service. Business Card Maker offers three price packages:

100 Pack = $18.88 / Super affordable starter pack

/ Super affordable starter pack 250 Pack = $36.88 / Save 22% (most popular)

/ Save 22% (most popular) 500 Pack = $54.88 / Save 42% (best deal!)

/ Save 42% (best deal!) Click here to see all supported countries

All packages include high-quality paper, and free shipping to 55 countries. Begin creating business cards absolutely free. No payment is required until a user is 100% happy with their design!

For more information about Namecheap's Business Card Maker, visit www.namecheap.com/business-card-maker/

About Namecheap

Namecheap is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating nearly two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 10.5 million domains under management, Namecheap is among the top domain registrar and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

About Gelato

Gelato is a global print cloud solution that enables more than 6 billion people in over 100 countries to receive high quality print products faster, smarter and greener. Gelato meets the customers with two brands. Gelato is one of the world ́s most cost-efficient and environmentally friendly print solutions for global companies that want to print on demand and locally around the world. To learn more visit gelato.com .

