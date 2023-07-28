Namecheap Unveils 2023 Domain Insights and Trends Report Providing Valuable Market Analysis for Online Businesses

News provided by

Namecheap

28 Jul, 2023, 09:57 ET

PHOENIX, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar revealed its "2023 Domain Insights and Trends Report" today. This comprehensive report offers a deep dive into the ever-evolving landscape of domain names, providing invaluable insights for businesses operating in the digital realm.

Continue Reading
Namecheap's Top 20 TLDs of 2023
Namecheap's Top 20 TLDs of 2023

As the online world continues to expand and innovate, staying informed about domain trends and consumer behavior is essential for businesses seeking to establish and maintain a solid online presence. Namecheap's 2023 Domain Insights and Trends Report aims to empower entrepreneurs, marketers, and domain investors with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

The report presents a wealth of data-driven analysis drawn from Namecheap's vast domain registration database — which includes more than 17 million domains under management. The report includes:

  • Top 20 TLDs of 2023
  • Global Domain Registration Trends
  • Most Popular Non .COM TLDs by Region
  • Top 15 gTLDs
  • Top 15 ccTLDs
  • Most Popular New TLDs
  • Best and Worst TLD Renewal Rates
  • Top 15 Most Expensive Auction Sales on Namecheap Market
  • Top 3 TLDs by Industry/Category
  • and much more!

Read the entire Namecheap 2023 Domain Insights and Trends Report in Namecheap's Guru Guides — a digital marketing resource for online entrepreneurs and businesses. Namecheap's Guru Guides offers a massive collection of written articles and guides, covering business management, marketing, and just about everything needed to be successful in the world of digital business.

About Namecheap:

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 17 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

SOURCE Namecheap

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.