Namecheap Unveils Its New Market for Buying High-Value Domain Names Listed for Sale or Auction

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and one of the fastest-growing companies in the space, today announced the launch of its all-new domain market. Developed by the technology team at Namecheap, the platform will allow professionals to quickly search, find, and purchase high-value domain names via in-house auctions or 'Buy it now" listings.

The Namecheap Market is designed for entrepreneurs looking for the perfect domain name for a startup or new project or domain investors striving to expand their portfolio. The new marketplace is the ideal destination for discovering untapped, unique, clever, brandable, and memorable domain names.

Quietly launched in beta a few weeks ago, the Namecheap Market is now available to everyone and currently features more than 300,000 domain auctions, as well as millions of 'Buy It Now' listings.

"When I started Namecheap way back in 2000, I truly believed that domain names were the digital real estate of the future, and I wanted to make the process of finding and buying them accessible and simple for everyone," said Richard Kirkendall, Namecheap CEO. "Now more than two decades later, many domain names have indeed become valuable digital assets, and we are once again making the process of buying and selling those assets a seamless and easy process with the new Namecheap Market."

With more than 20 years of top-notch customer service and 14 million domains currently under management, Namecheap continues to increase its market share within the growing domain industry. For more information about the Namecheap Market, or to peruse the hundreds of thousands of auctions and millions "Buy It Now" listings, visit https://www.namecheap.com/market/ .

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 14 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

