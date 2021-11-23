Namecheap's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale Delivers Massive Discounts On Domains, Web Hosting, VPN, SSL, Professional Email Hosting & Managed WordPress Hosting

PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and one of the tech space's fastest-growing website technology companies, today launches its seven-day Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale. Web professionals, digital dreamers, online entrepreneurs and business owners can all save up to 97% on top digital products until November 29th.

This year, Namecheap's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale calls on all Web Ninjas to take advantage of the following deals:

Top TLDs for a website identity.

37% off .com — $9.48 only $5.98;

50% off .org — $12.98 only $6.48;

88% off .biz — $15.98 only $1.98;

97% off .online — $32.98 only $0.98;

96% off .site — $25.98 only $0.98;

92% off .design — $42.98 only $3.48;

90% off .me — $18.98 only $1.98.

These offers and other discounts on domains are available by applying promo code BFCMTLD21 at the checkout.

Additionally, customers who want to transfer their domains to Namecheap from other providers can get up to 43% discount on select TLDs by applying promo code BFCMTR21.

Web hosting for top performance and site speed.

Stellar US — $42.88 $11.88 — save 72%

Stellar Plus US — $68.88 $19.88 — save 71%

Stellar Business US — $118.88 $34.88 — save 71%

Stellar EU — $54.88 $23.88 — save 56%

Stellar Plus EU — $80.88 $31.88 — save 61%

Stellar Business EU — $130.88 $46.88 — save 64%

To purchase the deal on shared hosting, customers should apply promo code BFCMSTELLAR21.

For all WordPress lovers, Namecheap is also offering incredible deals on EasyWP — the fastest Managed WordPress hosting on the market. Offers include up to 73% on yearly plans, or free monthly trials. No promo code is required.

Website owners can save up to 43% off SSL certificates - the must-have security measure for any website on the web. Discounts increase with 2-5 year plans. No promo code is required.

Anyone who wants to protect their browsing activity and stay anonymous online can benefit from 74% off a FastVPN annual subscription — that's only $8.88 (regular price $34.56) for a whole year! FastVPN also offers the first month free on monthly plans.

There's also the chance to grab a professional domain-based email address for a 70% discount using the promo code BFCMAIL21.

Finally, Namecheap is also celebrating the launch of its brand new social media management tool RelateSocial with a special offer. RelateSocial allows business owners to manage their social channels in one easy dashboard. Schedule content to auto-publish, instantly respond to comments, and more — the first month is free, and there's 30% off the second month.

For more information on all products for sale, visit the Namecheap Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale's page. All offers remain active from November 23 to 29.

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 14 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

