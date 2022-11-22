Namecheap's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Soccer Spectacular Is Coming With Ten Days of Incredible Discounts on Domains, Hosting, Email, VPN, SSL, Business Toolkit & More

Save Up To 97% On Domain Registrations, Up To 75% On Web Hosting, Up To 74% On Web Security & Up To 65% On Business Toolkit

PHOENIX, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and a leading provider of digital products for online creators, announces its biggest sale of the year, offering huge discounts on their entire product range. Everyone, from small business owners to online novices and web pros, can get up to 97% off the products and services they need to create more online for less. Namecheap's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale is their longest ever, at ten whole days, from Friday, November 25 until Sunday, December 4.

Namecheap Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale

This year, Namecheap's soccer-themed sale in tribute to the World Cup includes the following deals:

Domain name savings:

57% off .com;

50% off .net;

89% off .co;

97% off .online;

92% off .live.

These discounted TLDs and more are available with the promo code BFCMTLD22.

Customers who want to transfer their domains to Namecheap from other providers can also get up to a 50% discount on select TLDs by applying promo code BFCMTR22.

Web hosting for unbeatable performance:

Receive up to 76% off shared hosting with the promo code BFCMSHARED22. That's the most affordable cPanel-based hosting on the market - from only $11.88/year for the Stellar plan.

Or, save 70% off Managed WordPress Hosting with EasyWP - Namecheap's top-notch cloud hosting service optimized for WordPress. That's only $14.88/year for the Starter plan. Plus, FREE 30-day trials on monthly plans. No promo code is required.

Additionally, take advantage of 51% off VPS hosting. Experience a new level of security with state-of-the-art hardware, full root access, and much more from only $4.88/month. Apply the promo code BFCMVPS22 at checkout.

Up to 57% off Professional Business Email allows businesses and professionals to stay in touch with their customers and associates - apply the code BFCMEMAIL22 at checkout.

Security on all levels:

Get up to 34% off SSL certificates with the promo code BFCMSSL22 to secure websites with https:// status. Get 74% off FastVPN (that's only $8.88/year) to enjoy safe browsing on all devices (no code required). Upgrade DNS servers to PremiumDNS for additional speed and security with up to 41% off (no code required).

Take advantage of Namecheap's Business Toolkit - a selection of FREE and low-cost DIY business growth tools that include:

RelateSocial (up to 50% off) - a social media management tool to help businesses better connect with their audience or customers. RelateReviews (up to 60% off) - an online reputation management and communications tool to help build brand trust by monitoring customer feedback, responding quickly to online reviews using templates, and much more. Furthermore, US customers can get RelateLegal - a service that provides business owners and entrepreneurs with a seamless way to register a business name as an LLC or CORP in less than ten minutes.

Bring more creativity in-house with Visual suite: Stencil (65% off yearly plans) - Namecheap's unique design tool for creating social media images, eye-catching ads, and colorful graphics in a matter of minutes;

Site Maker (free 14-day trial) - build simple websites with no experience of code; FREE Logo Maker for great business logos with thousands of customizable options, and a simple design wizard. Finally, Card Maker (up to 54% off) makes designing, printing and receiving business cards to 50+ countries a piece of cake.

For more information on all products for sale and terms and conditions, visit the Namecheap Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale's page . The deals are active from November 25, 12:00 AM EST to December 4, 11:59 PM EST.

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 16 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com .

