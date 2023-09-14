Namecoach Introduces Latest Product Update, Bringing AI-Powered Pronunciation Support to Microsoft Outlook and API Clients

News provided by

Namecoach

14 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

Latest update takes Namecoach's solution to the next level to support accurate name pronunciation in more places.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecoach, the technology company solving name mispronunciation in critical settings, today announced that its latest product update is now available.

Namecoach's groundbreaking features capitalize on powerful AI technologies to provide novel and engaging pronunciation experiences that empower users to communicate more thoughtfully, accurately, and inclusively.

The product updates consist of several additional pioneering capabilities within Namecoach, including:

  • AI Pronunciation: AI-powered technology allows users to generate name pronunciations for any name based on an evolving set of demographics – not just the spelling.
  • Anonymized Pronunciation: Namecoach can extract pronunciations from user-generated audio files, changing the voice from the user to an AI pronunciation.
  • Recommended Pronunciation: Namecoach will now provide a recommended pronunciation when users launch the application. Users have the ability to choose if that is correct or if they would like to record their own pronunciation of their name.
  • Personalized Voice Recording: Users have the ability to use their own voice or the "Namecoach voice" for their pronunciation recording.

To support and simplify user adoption, Namecoach provides an in-app walkthrough that teaches users how to make the most of these new features. 

These enhancements are positioned to take accurate name pronunciation to the next level by offering exciting new capabilities within Outlook. This capability is also available through Namecoach's API per request.

"With the rollout of our product updates, we are not only advancing our technology but also our mission to solve the common problem of name mispronunciation and gender pronoun communication in as many critical settings as possible," said Praveen Shanbhag, CEO of Namecoach. "Leveraging the power of AI, these updates enable our users to communicate with greater precision, empathy, and understanding. Whether it's the seamless integration with Outlook or the personalization of using the 'Namecoach voice,' these enhancements symbolize our commitment to innovation and dedication to making interactions more meaningful and respectful. We believe that names matter, and this update reinforces that belief by providing tools that are as thoughtful and unique as the names they help pronounce."

To learn more about Namecoach and its latest product updates, visit http://www.namecoach.ai/.

About Namecoach
Namecoach aims to solve the common problem of name mispronunciation. No matter your position within an organization, being on either end of a name mispronunciation doesn't exactly leave you with a good feeling. So, Namecoach provides a simple and effective solution: audio name pronunciations seamlessly integrated with your online tools to easily learn and remember how to say them - perfectly. Namecoach is useful in many critical professional settings such as higher education, business development, customer service, corporate diversity & inclusion, and recruitment & retention.

