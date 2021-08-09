Name.com strengthens hosting options with DigitalOcean Droplets

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Name.com announces it is now selling DigitalOcean Droplets directly to customers, adding best-in-class cloud computing to its product suite.

The addition of DigitalOcean deepens Name.com's one-stop offering of best-in-class products for developers, small and medium businesses, and startups. The Name.com product suite already includes Google Workspace, WordPress hosting, a wide offering of SSL certificates, and an outstanding API for reselling domains.

"We couldn't be more pleased to announce this partnership. DigitalOcean is the ideal addition to our product suite. Streamlining services to better our customers' experience is an ongoing initiative and priority for us," said Dave McBreen, Vice President, Name.com. "With this partnership Name.com is further positioned as an all-encompassing hub for building an online presence, website, or app."

Name.com's DigitalOcean product includes one-click installs for WordPress, Ubuntu, and other popular frameworks, as well as pre-configured DNS templates for fast, easy setup. By adding DigitalOcean, Name.com provides additional flexibility for building, testing, and growing web applications from startup to scale.

"Our partnership with Name.com is a classic example of two companies working together for the best interests of our customers," said PJ Jayakumar, Global Head, Go-To-Market. "Name.com has built a strong customer base of developers and small businesses which rely on Name.com for their domain services. The combination of Name.com's offerings and Digital Ocean's cloud services provides simplicity for their customers' workflows."

About Name.com

Name.com, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Donuts Inc., is an ICANN accredited domain name registrar and web hosting company based in Denver, Colorado. Name.com sells domain names, web hosting, website builders, email services, SSL certificates, branded URL shortening and other website products. Name.com has the most dedicated customer support team in the business.

When individuals and businesses want an all-in-one solution for getting online or starting a new project, they use Name.com.

