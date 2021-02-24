Namely Adopts New Approach to Customer Service, Sees Improved Efficiency to Clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today shared details of its new approach to customer service and reported a significant increase in satisfaction from its renewed focus on the client experience and commitment to understanding customer needs.

While other organizations have moved to outsource critical functions, Namely started in that direction before deciding it wasn't suitable for the company's clients. Recently, Namely opted to rethink the traditional mentality, seeking to emphasize personalized support, improved efficiencies, and timely enhancements instead.

Namely CEO Larry Dunivan commented, "Namely fundamentally refocused our business strategy to focus exclusively on the customer experience. Part of this meant reimagining our approach to product strategy and service delivery. That might seem backward to some, but the results indicate that our approach is working, and customers agree."

The foundation of Namely's new service model relied on the introduction of a dedicated "Service Pod," comprised of payroll, benefits, and technology subject matter experts, ready to help clients achieve their strategic goals. Namely also built out a new implementation approach that couples best practices for mid-sized businesses with data migration services to make it easy to transition.

The POD model blends the best of both worlds – client success management and service delivery – providing what customers need most. As a result of the change, customers engage primarily with Namely employees who are fully certified on its products. Through consistent contact, the Service Pod learns the individual client's needs, able to tailor support resources, and offer a more proactive service experience.

Over the last year, Namely also launched a set of comprehensive COVID-19 resources, revamped its Help Community, and introduced updates across the platform. Through these combined efforts, Namely saw dramatic improvements in its implementation Net Promoter Score, surge in Technical Support Satisfaction Scores, and 50 percent drop in ticket volume per client.

Lori Osborne, Vice President at Marbles Kids Museum, said, "Namely consistently listens to clients' feedback. Over the years, whenever I made comments saying I wish the platform did something, someone at Namely would tell me that it was on their product roadmap—and then we'd see it happen. It's been awesome to watch Namely take clients' feedback into account and build their suggestions into the platform to make it even better. I continue to see the system improve, and as a Namely client, I've really enjoyed watching the company grow."

Dunivan added, "When we know our clients, we can solve their problems more quickly, or even prevent them before they happen. We spent last year looking at what's needed now and how Namely can help. We will continue to do this, adding features that make HR easier for small- and mid-sized businesses, even during challenging, or otherwise uncertain, times."

About Namely

Distinguished by its intense commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, HR technology leader Namely is an employer of choice that helps mid-sized employers and their employees thrive. Delivering and streamlining the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, time & attendance, performance management, benefits administration, compliance, payroll, and analytics from a single platform, Namely also offers Managed Payroll and Benefits services. The company further differentiates the client experience through personalized service and easy-to-use applications. Learn more at Namely.com and follow us @NamelyHR .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Namely

Related Links

www.namely.com

