Namely and Okta Extend Integration to Securely Streamline the Employee Lifecycle

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Namely , a leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, and Okta , Inc., the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced extended integration to further automate the employee lifecycle and securely connect Namely's solution with the Okta Identity Cloud. Over the past year, the two companies collaborated to bridge the gap between HR and IT, helping hundreds of joint clients achieve seamless employee onboarding, application permission changes, and account deprovisioning across business systems.

With their pre-built integration , Namely and Okta together offer an HR platform that maintains master employee records, along with comprehensive identity management to ease the IT burden associated with new hires, promotions, and employee terminations. As a result, clients are eliminating time-consuming, error-prone processes, and avoiding the security gaps and loss of productivity that occur when out-of-date employee information proliferates across an IT environment. Instead, all updates in Namely instantly trigger Okta workflows to ensure employees have access to every business app they need — and only the apps they need — to do their jobs.

Companies can configure the Okta and Namely integration in minutes to gain:

Automated employee onboarding — Once HR admins add new employees or contractors to Namely and select their groups, roles, or other attributes, the system instantly passes this data to Okta, which automatically creates appropriate accounts for IT-managed applications. This allows IT departments to avoid tedious provisioning work, and employees to enjoy immediate single sign-on app access that ensures productivity from day one.

— Once HR admins add new employees or contractors to Namely and select their groups, roles, or other attributes, the system instantly passes this data to Okta, which automatically creates appropriate accounts for IT-managed applications. This allows IT departments to avoid tedious provisioning work, and employees to enjoy immediate single sign-on app access that ensures productivity from day one. Dynamically updated permissions — When employees change roles, departments, or locations, Namely also provisions these updates to Okta. The identity system then modifies the user's access accordingly and syncs record changes to all downstream apps, including Microsoft's Active Directory, SaaS applications, and on-premises systems, in order to maintain ongoing data accuracy across the IT ecosystem.

— When employees change roles, departments, or locations, Namely also provisions these updates to Okta. The identity system then modifies the user's access accordingly and syncs record changes to all downstream apps, including Microsoft's Active Directory, SaaS applications, and on-premises systems, in order to maintain ongoing data accuracy across the IT ecosystem. Rapid deprovisioning for departing employees — Finally, when HR changes the status of a terminated employee in Namely, Okta immediately suspends all of that person's accounts with corporate applications. This decreases security risks that often stem from delayed IT deprovisioning.

On May 6, Okta's chief people officer, Kristina Johnson, will speak at Namely's HR Redefined conference in New York City, sharing her perspective about how business leaders can optimize and improve their employees' experiences.

"It's challenging for growing companies to maintain an optimal technology experience for employees when they're onboarding dozens of new people each month," said Graham Younger, president and chief revenue officer, Namely. "HR and IT need to come together and deliver frictionless, modern, secure digital solutions that boost employee productivity and satisfaction. Namely's thoughtful collaboration with Okta is making this possible, while delivering time savings and peace of mind for our shared clients."

"Okta's vision is to enable any organization to use any technology, and HR serves as an important partner in making that vision an efficient and effective reality," said Ernesto Tey, vice president of global strategic alliances, Okta. "Okta's most recent Business @ Work report revealed that Namely is the fastest growing HR solution by number of customers, with 67% year over year growth among Okta customers. With cloud-based HR systems like Namely now serving as the source of truth for employee records, we're able to deliver an integrated onboarding and offboarding solution that addresses pain points for IT, while ensuring employees have a great experience from their first day to their last."

About Namely

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's award-winning, powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with best-in-class account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture. Namely is used by over 1,000 clients with over 200,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com .

SOURCE Namely

Related Links

http://www.namely.com

