Namely Announces 3Q Milestones

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Namely, the #1 HR Software company for mid-sized companies, today announced promising third-quarter results as it continues to pursue its mission to help these businesses build better workplaces.

In Q3, Namely experienced 28 percent growth in revenue year over year, surpassed 1,400 clients, and hit a company milestone of overseeing and managing more than $16 billion in annual payroll. The company continues to add new functionality to the platform to sustain its position as an industry leader among HR solution providers serving the mid-market. These powerful product enhancements and new strategic partnerships include JazzHR, an applicant tracking system (ATS) provider, and ThinkHR, a compliance solution and services provider.

Product Enhancements

Namely continues to make progress on its product roadmap, delivering on promised product innovations like the launch of its third-quarter benchmarking reports and E-Verify product integration. Here are some of the other key product enhancements Namely introduced in Q3:

Benefits Benchmarking — Benefits Benchmarking delivers insights on how a company's benefit offerings stack up against comparable companies in the same industry and geography. Clients can choose from 22 industry and geography-based data sets to compare against their own cost structures and offerings and get insights on the popularity of benefits with employees.

— Namely's updated mobile experience now gives employees the ability to access their HR, payroll, and benefits information wherever, whenever. E-Verify Integration — Clients can now use the Namely platform to create, submit, and view cases for E-Verify, the web-based system that allows employers to confirm employees' eligibility to work. The integration reduces errors and saves clients time by pre-populating employee information directly from Namely.

New Strategic Partnerships

Two of the biggest challenges facing growing small and mid-sized businesses are finding top talent and remaining compliant. In Q3, Namely delivered solutions that address these issues by announcing partnerships with JazzHR and ThinkHR.

JazzHR — Namely is now an authorized reseller of JazzHR and which will enable Namely clients looking for a powerful recruiting and candidate management tool to improve and streamline their talent acquisition efforts. Once a candidate is hired, new employee information flows seamlessly into the Namely platform, creating a streamlined onboarding experience.

Enhanced Client Engagement

Namely has also taken strides to engage clients and deliver enhanced customer service experiences. The company's new Help Community and Namely Connections event series allow Namely clients to connect with product advisors and customer service agents while also giving them the resources to make the most out of Namely's platform and services.

Namely Help Community — In Q3, Namely launched its new online resource library to empower HR professionals and their employees to quickly find answers to their questions and submit and track support cases for additional, personalized help.

— In Q3, Namely launched its new online resource library to empower HR professionals and their employees to quickly find answers to their questions and submit and track support cases for additional, personalized help. Namely Connections — Namely introduced its regional event series, Namely Connections, for both existing and prospective clients. The events feature expert-led sessions aimed to help current Namely clients optimize their platform usage, strengthen their people operations, and engage with other HR professionals and Namely product experts. For prospective clients, the events are an opportunity to learn more about the Namely products, meet the Namely team, and earn SHRM credits while keeping up to date on HR trends and compliance changes. Learn more about Namely Connections events here .

— Namely introduced its regional event series, Namely Connections, for both existing and prospective clients. The events feature expert-led sessions aimed to help current Namely clients optimize their platform usage, strengthen their people operations, and engage with other HR professionals and Namely product experts. For prospective clients, the events are an opportunity to learn more about the Namely products, meet the Namely team, and earn SHRM credits while keeping up to date on HR trends and compliance changes. Learn more about Namely Connections events . Namely Now — In Q3, Namely introduced a new best-practices implementation methodology, Namely Now. Namely Now enables new clients to hit the ground running with the platform faster than ever. The new process leverages industry and system best practices to provide clients with the most popular workflows, time off plans, templates, payroll codes, and more—giving them everything they need to manage their people operations and start delivering on their company's HR goals. New Namely clients work with an implementation specialist and payroll and benefits experts to input and confirm their company data, receive product training, and configure their Namely instance to ensure a successful, friction-less roll-out.

Leadership Additions

Namely introduced new members to its executive leadership team in the last quarter. Namely recently welcomed new CEO Larry Dunivan, a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in the software industry and former ThinkHR Interim CEO. Erinn Tarpey, former Vice President of Marketing at recruiting software company iCIMS, also joined as the company's new Vice President of Marketing. Paul Stephan, former Deputy General Counsel at AppNexus and Xandr, joined the company as General Counsel.

"Namely is continuing to build and deliver enhanced service experiences to address the unique needs of mid-sized companies," said Larry Dunivan, CEO of Namely. "By partnering with fellow industry leaders, we're able to give our clients the best HR products and services to drive impact and business results in their organizations."

About Namely

Namely is the #1 HR Software company that empowers midsized businesses to build better workplaces. Its cloud-based software brings HCM, benefits, insights, payroll, and time into a single-view platform to help modern HR teams make data-driven decisions about their people and understand what's really going on in their workforce. The Namely ecosystem includes powerful integrations with market-leading applicant tracking, identity management, ERP, E-Verify solutions, and more. Serving more than 1,400 clients with 280,000 employees globally, the company is backed by leading investors, including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com .

