Namely Announces Q4 2019 Product & Company Milestones

Namely experienced 29 percent revenue growth year over year between 2018 and 2019. The company also launched a number of key product enhancements, including Comply Advice & Action and Comply Database powered by ThinkHR, as well as key leadership team additions.

Product Enhancements & Launches

Last quarter, Namely launched a powerful new solution, Comply Advice & Action , to help mid-sized companies maintain compliance in a world of ever-changing state and federal regulations. This comprehensive, people risk management solution is supported by expert services and fills a critical need for mid-sized businesses by helping them mitigate the numerous people-centric compliance risks that exist in every organization.

Comply Advice & Action includes:

During the first two months Comply Advice & Action was on the market, Namely experienced an attach rate of 23 percent to net-new deals. A number of current Namely clients have also since signed on to Comply Advice & Action, including TP-Link Research America Corporation, Moser Consulting, and Aura Financial Corporation.

In addition to robust compliance solutions, Namely introduced recruiting and applicant tracking capabilities powered by JazzHR . The expanded partnership brings to market a one-stop-shop for mid-sized companies looking for a candidate-to-new-hire-to-retire solution. The integrated solution offers job posting and syndication, configurable job applications, a resume parser, background checks, offer letters, reporting and more.

"These product additions and enhancements strengthen Namely's position as the leading provider for solutions to mid-sized companies' toughest HR challenges," said SVP of Product Nick Christman. "Specifically, they help ease the struggles related to multi-state employment, benefits administration and compliance, freeing up HR professionals to focus on what's most important—their people."

Leadership Additions

Namely made two executive leadership additions in Q4 of 2019: Paul Stephan as general counsel and Amy Roy as chief people officer.

In October 2019, Stephan joined the company as its general counsel. Before joining Namely, Stephan was deputy general counsel at Xandr and AppNexus. He holds a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law and an MBA from University of Virginia Darden School of Business Administration.

In November 2019, Namely appointed Roy as the company's chief people officer. In her new role, Roy is responsible for talent acquisition, employee retention, development, and corporate culture.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to join Namely," Roy said. "Larry Dunivan's leadership, combined with our recent service and product enhancements, have us poised to enter 2020 with force."

Roy holds a master's degree in human resource management from Rutgers University. She is a certified six-sigma blackbelt and a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). Prior to joining Namely Amy held positions in people strategy, sales, and marketing at Ceridian.

"Namely entered 2020 on the tail of a very productive quarter," Namely CEO Larry Dunivan said. "With the foundation of these important product additions and major internal hires, we're set to have an even better year, and I'm thrilled to see where this team can take us."

About Namely

Namely is the #1 HR Software company that empowers midsized businesses to build better workplaces. Its cloud-based software brings HCM, benefits, insights, payroll, and time into a single-view platform to help modern HR teams make data-driven decisions about their people and understand what's really going on in their workforce. The Namely ecosystem includes powerful integrations with market-leading applicant tracking, identity management, ERP, compliance, E-Verify solutions, and more. Serving more than 1,400 clients with over 280,000 employees globally, the company is backed by leading investors, including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

