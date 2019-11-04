Namely Appoints Amy Roy As Chief People Officer

Roy brings more than 20 years of experience, with a broad background in talent management, development, training and change management. She joins Namely most recently from Ceridian, where she held the title of vice president of people strategy.

"Amy is a talented and empathetic leader with whom I've had the privilege of partnering with before, as part of the Ceridian leadership team," said Larry Dunivan, chief executive officer of Namely. "She brings critical experience to our people team as Namely itself continues to grow, and also brings a keen understanding of the challenges mid-sized companies face when managing teams."

"As an HR practitioner, I have long-admired the resources that Namely brings to small and mid-sized business, so I'm thrilled to join the organization," said Amy Roy. "Employees today have high expectations of employers. From the interview process and onboarding to payroll, quality internal tools have the ability to attract and attain the best."

Amy holds a master's degree in human resource management from Rutgers University, and is also a certified six-sigma blackbelt and is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

About Namely

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's award-winning, powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with dedicated account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture. Namely is used by over 1,000 clients with over 175,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com .

SOURCE Namely

Related Links

http://www.namely.com

