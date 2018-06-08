Namely Demonstrates Commitment to Shaping the Future of HR with Launch of the Namely HR Scholarship

In its inaugural year, five recipients will receive a year-long prize package full of career development opportunities. The range of development opportunities will include a curated mentorship with an HR leader in their chosen subject area, a course on strategic HR leadership, a one-year membership to SHRM, and an all-expenses-paid trip to HR Redefined 2019. The grand prize winner will also have a speaking role at next year's conference, a truly unique opportunity to raise their profile and develop their network in the HR community.

"Namely is committed to redefining the world of HR and shaping the future of talent management. We believe this will require real investment in our professional community and the people who are driving change forward," said Debra Squyres, Chief Client Officer. "The Namely HR Scholarship will enable us to recognize and reward the people who truly love HR and are passionate about building a better workplace."

The Namely HR Scholarship is designed for passionate HR professionals, who are seeking additional support and community. Applicants from all phases of their careers are welcome to apply, whether they are just starting out or all looking for an opportunity to reshape their career path. The one-year program will be tailored to the recipients' chosen field to ensure it is a meaningful development opportunity.

Namely is now accepting applicants. The submission deadline is August 17th, and winners will be announced on September 17th. Full details on the submission process can be found on Namely's website here.

About Namely

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with dedicated account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture.

Namely is used by over 1,000 clients with over 175,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, Scale Capital, Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

