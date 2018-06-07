Namely Improves How Work Gets Done for HR Professionals with New Product Releases, Unveiled at Annual Conference

Adam Grant, Wharton professor and best-selling author, will keynote HR Redefined. Grant will share insights from book, Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World, which Seth Godin called "a seminal work." In addition to Grant and Namely executives, speakers will represent companies including Equinox, The Muse, Outdoor Voices, and Greenhouse. Session topics range from How to Measure Quality of Hire to Preparing for Gen Z in the Workplace.

"At Namely, our community is full of inspired HR professionals who are transforming their workplaces and bettering the work lives of those around them," said Graham Younger, Namely's President & CRO. "We're thrilled to bring together so many inspiring leaders for HR Redefined, as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible for HR."

Namely's VP of Product, Bryan Tsao, and Chief Client Officer, Debra Squyres will announce key additions to Namely's all-in-one HR, payroll, and benefits offering that will be available now and in the coming months. These updates are among 40+ product releases that Namely has rolled out since 2017, all designed to improve HR's quality of life and enable HR to address changing employee needs. These include:

"The demands placed on HR professionals to support and empower their employees are changing every day, and Namely is committed to evolving rapidly to meet those challenges," said Bryan Tsao, Namely's VP of Product. "We are constantly investing in our products to further our mission of providing mid-sized companies a powerful and intuitive HR system of record—coupled with the insights and intelligence that elevate HR from tactical to strategic."



About Namely

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with dedicated account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture.

Namely is used by over 1,000 clients with over 175,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, Scale Capital, Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

