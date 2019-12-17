Namely Launches Comply Database, Helps Simplify Multi-State HR Compliance for Mid-Sized Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, launched a new feature within its flagship People Operations Platform product, Comply Database Powered by ThinkHR. This comprehensive content library gives HR leaders access to hundreds of up-to-date tools, checklists, sample policies, and forms, as well as the latest news and information required to support compliance best practices.

Comply Database was built with HR teams in mind. In a rapidly changing workplace, HR leaders at mid-sized companies, in particular those with dispersed, multistate workforces, often face uncertainty when it comes to making employee classification decisions, establishing competitive and fair salaries, and meeting regulatory filing deadlines. Approximately 50 percent of HR respondents report they lack confidence in their ability to keep up with the ever-evolving federal and state rules and regulations.

Comply Database helps companies mitigate those risks and maintain a connected workforce within a single intuitive and engaging platform, freeing up their HR teams to focus on strategic tasks that help attract talent, develop employees, and build a strong company culture to scale.

"HR teams shoulder an immense burden when it comes to keeping track of a constantly changing national and local compliance landscape, especially within those companies whose employees and offices span multiple states," said Nick Christman, SVP of Product at Namely. "Comply Database can help these teams reduce risk related to people operations, gain of-the-moment insight into varying trends, and reduce the manual lift for HR with built-in-tools."

Specifically, Namely's Comply Database offers:

A comprehensive content library, including a Q&A database, toolkits, checklists, whitepapers, webinars, and more.

Powerful tools, including a job description builder, salary benchmarking insights, an employee classification toolkit, and a state policy comparison wizard.

Compliance and legislative insights, including a compliance calendar, law alerts, and compliance newsletters.

Namely recognizes that compliance is mission critical for all organizations, so Comply Database will be included free of charge for all clients as a part of its core People Operations Platform.

"As we move into 2020 and beyond, we're continuing to invest in bringing our clients the absolute best products in the market," said Larry Dunivan, Namely's CEO. "We understand our mid-sized clients' specific pain points, and we are constantly building upon our flagship solution to offer them the technology and support that they need to solve their most pressing challenges."

About Namely

Namely is the #1 HR Software company that empowers midsized businesses to build better workplaces. Its cloud-based software brings HCM, benefits, insights, payroll, and time into a single-view platform to help modern HR teams make data-driven decisions about their people and understand what's really going on in their workforce. The Namely ecosystem includes powerful integrations with market-leading applicant tracking, identity management, ERP, compliance, E-Verify solutions, and more. Serving more than 1,400 clients with 280,000 employees globally, the company is backed by leading investors, including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

