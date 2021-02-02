Namely Partners with The Work Number® from Equifax

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namely , a leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today shared details of a new integration with The Work Number® database from Equifax. By partnering with an industry-leading digital verification service, Namely can offer a more streamlined, automated transfer of information to verifiers requesting employment and income data for consumer decisions on behalf of the employees of customers on the Namely platform.

Namely CEO Larry Dunivan shared, "Employment and income verifications are vital to employees, and a manual approach can slow down progress at critical moments in their life. Considered a gold standard for verifications, Namely's partnership with The Work Number® will help our clients adopt a digital process that leverages timely and consistent employment and income information to speed up verifier decisions for their employees."

The integration with The Work Number database further supports Namely's "All-In-One" promise to assist employers with HR tasks. Current and future clients of Namely will benefit from this new integration directly into the Namely technology platform. Effective immediately, Namely clients may receive the service automatically at no additional charge.

"The Work Number delivers a lot of efficiency for HR and payroll teams by automating verification requests," commented Joe Muchnick, SVP Alliances for Equifax Workforce Solutions. "The integration with Namely brings digital and transparent verifications to small and mid-sized organizations to help them stay focused on growth and help their employees have access to more efficient credit decisions."

