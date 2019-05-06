Namely Provides All-in-One HR Solution to 1,300 Clients Across 50 U.S. States and 134 Countries

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At its third-annual HR Redefined conference, Namely , a leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, announced it reached more than 1,300 companies now running their people operations on the Namely platform. These organizations employ approximately 250,000 people in 134 countries and all 50 U.S. states and seven territories.

Namely's client base now includes a broad range of fast-growing businesses in nearly every industry, including companies like ActiveCampaign, Acorns, Drift, EatStreet, Life is Good, Mizzen + Main, OneLogin, Peerfit, SiriusDecisions, and The Motley Fool, as well as Namely partners such as Jobvite, JazzHR, and Greenhouse. Together, these mid-sized organizations use Namely to manage billions of dollars in payroll, with growth of 300 percent since the first HR Redefined conference in 2017.

"We're honored to serve this community of forward-thinking people professionals who understand the critical link between talent dynamics and business success," said Graham Younger, president and chief revenue officer, Namely. "The accelerating pace of growth in our client base is a testament to the value that these companies place on empowering their people and nurturing their culture."

As the software at the heart of the employee experience, Namely simplifies people programs such as payroll, benefits, and time management, while delivering unique visibility to drive people strategy and ultimately business success. For example, Namely's platform annually supports over:

900,000 time off requests

175,000 performance reviews

300,000 e-signed agreements

70,000 employee news feed posts, garnering 200,000 comments and 750,000 likes

185,000 employee anniversaries

Namely reduces the administrative burden on HR professionals and frees them up to focus on deepening employee engagement and fostering meaningful experiences. Clients consistently recognize the value this delivers to their business across several dimensions:

"This is our sixth year with Namely and we are happy for their partnership. Namely's platform is wonderfully flexible and handles most of our HR needs and functions," said Trish Swope , director of human resources at Archer Malmo in Tennessee .

, director of human resources at Archer Malmo in . "Namely makes my life so much easier. Not only are the tools, like payroll and benefits, easy and intuitive, but the customer service is outstanding. The people at Namely are friendly, knowledgeable, and always available to help," said Titus Yao , director of human resources and administration at Academic Travel Abroad in Washington, D.C.

, director of human resources and administration at Academic Travel Abroad in "Namely is an HR platform that understands the need for other products to integrate effectively. The fact that Namely offers easy connections with other HR and payroll tools makes it a superpower in the industry," said Chantelle Dembowski , senior director of HR at ThreatQuotient in Virginia .

, senior director of HR at ThreatQuotient in . "Line up all your people system pain points and Namely mows them down, like a boss," said Colleen Clark , head of optimistic people at Life is Good in Massachusetts .

The two-day HR Redefined event at Spring Studios in New York City brings together more than 500 global HR professionals who share a common mission: building better workplaces. Thirty leaders, many from Namely clients such as BounceX, Capital III, EatStreet, LRN, Suzy, TechnologyAdvice, and The Channel Company, will share their expertise with attendees about how to engage employees to drive retention; analyze people data to increase the impact of HR overall; and evolve their HR strategies to stay ahead of the curve.

About Namely

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's award-winning, powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with best-in-class account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture. Namely is used by more than 1,300 clients with 250,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com .

SOURCE Namely

Related Links

http://www.namely.com

