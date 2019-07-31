Namely Ranked Number One HR Software in Newsweek's Best Business Tools 2019

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Namely , a leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, was ranked number one in the human resources (HR) software category on Newsweek's Best Business Tools of 2019 list. HR technology is becoming an increasingly crucial ingredient for growing a successful business and building a better workplace. In a crowded field of options, Namely's top ranking in the Newsweek survey solidifies its reputation as the best tool for HR professionals and employees alike.

Newsweek's Best Business Tools 2019 list is based on a nationwide survey of more than 10,000 professional users of software and software service providers. Survey participants were asked about their willingness to recommend the software provider and to rate the provider in categories of trust, service promise, reliability, security, improvement, and satisfaction.

The survey identified Namely as the top HR software with a total score of 83.4 out of 100. Out of 16 providers, Namely led the category with the only ranking above 80 on the list. Namely's all-in-one platform engages a company's entire organization, which allows HR teams to become a source of employee empowerment. And Namely's ability to generate actionable data helps businesses make informed decisions.

"We're delighted to be featured as the industry leader in Newsweek's Best Business Tools of 2019 survey," says Larry Dunivan, CEO of Namely. "It's a testament to what we've been able to build so far. We remain committed to providing our clients with a best-in-class HR solution that drives people strategy and ultimately business success."

For more information, view the full Best Business Tools 2019 list here .

About Namely

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's award-winning, powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with best-in-class account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture. Namely is used by more than 1,300 clients with 250,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com .

SOURCE Namely

Related Links

http://www.namely.com

