Namely Receives Two Major Accolades for Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today announced that it has received two major accolades as a result of the company's tremendous growth.

Namely ranked No. 79 on Inc. Magazine's 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue growth of 4,097%, Namely is the top-ranked HR technology company on the list and one of the top companies headquartered in NYC.

"We are proud to be included on the Inc. 5000, which represents many of the most promising mid-sized businesses across the country. We're in great company, alongside many of our clients who are using Namely to help power their growth and better their workplaces," says Elisa Steele, CEO of Namely. "With a $39B total addressable market, we have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us, and we could be not better positioned to achieve our goals."

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

In addition, JMP Securities included Namely on The Hot 100 for the second year in a row, placing Namely among the best privately held software companies nationwide.

"We view it as a great achievement to be a two-time honoree on The Hot 100, not only for the vote of confidence in all that Namely has achieved, but also to share the list with other companies dedicated to transforming the workplace, like Asana, Slack, and Zoom," adds Graham Younger, Namely's President and CRO. "Our number one focus continues to be helping our clients build better workplaces. That's the ultimate measure of our success."

These accolades come on the heels of an exciting chapter for Namely, as the company recently announced the appointment of Elisa Steele as CEO and a $60M growth round, led by GGV Capital.

About Namely

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's award-winning powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with best-in-class support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture. Namely is used by over 1,000 clients with over 175,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

