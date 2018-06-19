Namely Releases First Workplace Diversity Report 2018, Uncovering Inequalities in the Modern Workplace and Empowering HR to Make a Difference

Key among the report's findings is the prevalence of the "similar-to-me" bias. While diverse teams are known to be more productive and even more profitable, managers are most likely to manage employees of the same ethnicity. Instead of an organizational melting pot, hiring patterns lead to homogeneous teams. This trend appears not only through the lens of ethnicity, but also in terms of gender: Nearly 80% of male employees report to men, and over 50% of women report to women. The least common reporting structure is for a male employee to report to a female manager. Additional findings include:

Extreme inequality is a troubling reality in some industries . While companies may promote a gender-diverse workforce, the gap is real. Men compose over 60% of workers at construction, energy, sporting goods, and technology companies, and they represent over 80% of the workforce in energy companies. Similarly, women make up over 60% of the workforce in the insurance, fashion, public relations and non-profit industries, and over 70% at fashion companies.

Diversity is thriving in key states, from New Jersey to Texas .

California—a longtime champion for equal opportunity—ranks as the most diverse state, using the Simpson Diversity Index. But many other states are close behind: , , , and also have workforces that are broadly distributed across a range of ethnicities. Employers are embracing gender fluidity. As transgender acceptance has taken the national stage, a growing number of companies use their HR technology to better understand employees' gender identities. 10% of companies ask for gender identity beyond EEOC requirements, and they provide nearly 20 different non-binary gender options, including agender, gender nonconforming, and third gender.

As transgender acceptance has taken the national stage, a growing number of companies use their HR technology to better understand employees' gender identities. 10% of companies ask for gender identity beyond EEOC requirements, and they provide nearly 20 different non-binary gender options, including agender, gender nonconforming, and third gender. Male employees are more likely to be recognized—and promoted. Using data from Namely's appreciation feature, we looked at which peers employees get recognized most. Male employees received recognition from both men and women nearly equally. Among females, however, that same parity did not exist. Nearly 64% of all recognition given to women came from other women.

"While workplace diversity is rife with stereotypes, this report validates many of our long-held assumptions—particularly around the need to improve the diversity of teams and ensure that employees of all ethnicities, genders, and ages can thrive at work," says Debra Squyres, Namely's Chief Client Officer. "We believe that HR has the power to make a difference, which is why we've launched the tools to support HR in this mission-critical challenge."

To enable HR professionals to address diversity and inclusion head-on, Namely is unveiling its all-new Diversity Dashboard, which provides point-in-time reporting, data visualizations, and exportable tables that break down workforces by age, gender, and ethnicity. The Diversity Dashboard is the latest tool within Namely's Analytics offering, and it empowers mid-sized companies to make better decisions using data. Through a wide-range of customizable filters, companies are able to gain valuable insights into their organization's makeup and drive strategy.

"For many companies, diversity and inclusion are just buzzwords. The ability to 'be yourself' at work is one of our own company values," adds Squyres. "We believe that being yourself is central to building a better workplace, and we will continue partnering with HR to better workplaces for all employees."

