Namely Releases New Enhancements to Leading HR Platform at SHRM Conference

"We constantly strive to enrich the Namely experience and deliver maximum value for time-pressed HR administrators and employees at mid-sized companies," said Nick Christman, senior vice president of strategy and markets, Namely. "Our latest platform improvements and services deliver on this promise by making it easier for clients to both select the best benefits for their business, and get their employees enrolled and using those benefits. This helps them deliver the differentiated employee experience that wins talent wars in today's market."

Available today, new additions to Namely's HR, payroll, and benefits offerings include:

Simplified benefits setup for HR administrators: Namely's new configuration tools for transportation, medical, dental, and vision benefits plans reduce the HR administrative burden during one of the most stressful times of year — open enrollment. Improvements include a step-by-step setup wizard, easy rate calculations, and data entry checks, giving admins the ability to choose, configure, and test their plans with greater efficiency, fewer errors, and more confidence. Namely will extend these capabilities to all benefit coverage lines by this fall.

More best-in-class insurance plans from Namely's brokerage services: Namely has partnered with Cigna, Guardian, Transamerica, and now The Hartford to design voluntary plans that are easy to implement and administer via its platform. Brokerage clients can now provide critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity plans to complement the benefits they already offer. These plan rates are based on the hundreds of thousands of employees enrolled through Namely, and have no minimum headcount requirements.

Namely has partnered with Cigna, Guardian, Transamerica, and now The to design voluntary plans that are easy to implement and administer via its platform. Brokerage clients can now provide critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity plans to complement the benefits they already offer. These plan rates are based on the hundreds of thousands of employees enrolled through Namely, and have no minimum headcount requirements. Benefits, payroll, and HR information at employees' fingertips: Namely's mobile app empowers new hires from their first day to payday and beyond. Employees can now view form notifications and complete e-signatures for HR documents — such as I-9 forms or company handbooks — directly from their phones. In addition, the updated app provides mobile access to W-2s or 1099s to ease year-end tax filings. These enhancements augment an already robust mobile experience where employees can view the Namely social feed, manage time off, search the corporate directory, and more.

For more information about Namely's benefits administration software and world-class brokerage services, visit https://www.namely.com/benefits/ .

About Namely

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's award-winning, powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with best-in-class account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture. Namely is used by more than 1,300 clients with 250,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com .

