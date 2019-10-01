Namely Signs Reseller Agreement With JazzHR

"We're giving clients who want the ability to get their end-to-end HRIS solution from one vendor that option," said Nick Christman, SVP Product at Namely. "With this partnership we're responding to client demand for the ability to purchase HR systems in a holistic way. If clients already have a different ATS solution in place, we will continue to fully integrate with those valued partners as well."

"We are proud to have the company that Newsweek named as #1 in HR Software, as an authorized reseller," said Amanda Friedl, VP of Strategic Alliances, JazzHR. "We help companies accelerate their ability to recruit and acquire talent. This reseller agreement means that more of the midsize companies Namely serves can get access to our technology."

JazzHR, recently named company of the year by the Golden Bridge Awards, delivers a simple, fast, and intuitive experience for candidates, which complements the experience Namely's platform provides when new hires become employees. The ATS functionality powered by JazzHR gives hiring managers and HR professionals one place to access every step in the recruiting process, from job creation to offer letter. And once the candidate becomes an employee, their applicant data seamlessly transitions to Namely, providing a completely integrated onboarding experience.

About Namely

Namely is the #1 HR Software company that empowers midsized businesses to build better workplaces. Its cloud-based software brings HCM, benefits, insights, payroll, and time into a single-view platform to help modern HR teams make data-driven decisions about their people and understand what's really going on in their workforce. The Namely ecosystem includes powerful integrations with market-leading applicant tracking, identity management, ERP, E-Verify solutions, and more. Serving more than 1,400 clients with 280,000 employees globally, the company is backed by leading investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is a powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers recruit and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.JazzHR.com or follow us at twitter.com/JazzDotCo.

