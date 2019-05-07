Namely Unveils Enhanced, Intuitive Interface that Enables Actionable Insights and Empowers Mid-Sized Companies to Build Better Workplaces

"Mid-market companies face greater expectations and complexity as the gig economy and the accelerating pace of disruption transform the workplace," said Nick Christman, senior vice president of strategy and markets, Namely. "In this environment, employee engagement, communications, and community are essential. That's why we're focused on delivering a holistic, user-friendly experience with insights that empower HR and managers to be change leaders who drive great outcomes for both their people and their companies."

During this morning's mainstage presentation, Namely's product leaders revealed several key updates to the company's HR platform, including:

Extended integrations with systems across the employee lifecycle — By adding depth and breadth to its integrations — with Greenhouse, Hire by Google , Jazz HR, and Lever for applicant tracking; Google Cloud Identity , Okta , and OneLogin for identity management; and NetSuite for ERP — Namely is helping HR and IT teams manage complexity while speeding onboarding and offboarding. In addition, Namely previewed a new connector for the U.S. government's E-Verify system to automate work authorizations for new employees, which will be available in the coming quarters. The Namely Connect Marketplace now features over 70 partners that offer their own integrations to the Namely platform.

In addition to these 2019 highlights, Namely also shared its long-term plans to add more value for mid-sized companies. These include a seamless interface that spans employee recognition, news feeds, manager dashboards for monitoring employees' career progress, and HR insights that help admins keep an eye on larger trends or risks across the organization. Over time, Namely will fulfill this vision with new manager-specific tools, guidance, and views to support decision-making, as well as more communication, engagement, and other self-service utilities that help employees grow their careers.

These new and upcoming product enhancements build on more than 60 features Namely delivered over the past 12 months as the company accelerated its pace of innovation. Recent product updates include role-based HR approval workflows, payroll rollbacks, an enhanced mobile paystub experience, a time off dashboard, and more.

The two-day HR Redefined event at Spring Studios in New York City brought together more than 500 global HR professionals who share a common mission: building better workplaces. Thirty leaders, many from Namely clients such as BounceX, Capital III, EatStreet, LRN, Suzy, TechnologyAdvice, and The Channel Company, shared their expertise with attendees about how to engage employees to drive retention; analyze people data to increase the impact of HR overall; and evolve their HR strategies to stay ahead of the curve.

