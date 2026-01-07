Namesake Unveils Collaboration with Morris & Co., Bringing Iconic Arts & Crafts Prints to the Nursery

The collection reimagines Morris & Co.'s iconic heritage patterns across Namesake's bestselling nursery seating, blending artistry, performance, and sustainability

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Namesake , the classic nursery brand known for blending timeless design with thoughtful functionality, is proud to announce its collaboration with heritage British design house Morris & Co. The Morris & Co. x Namesake Collection reimagines Morris & Co.'s legendary Arts & Crafts prints across Namesake's bestselling nursery seating – bringing warmth, whimsy, and enduring design to the nursery.

The collection pairs Morris & Co.’s rich design legacy with modern innovation in Namesake’s eco-friendly performance fabrics across its signature, comfort-forward seating silhouettes.

The collaboration is a natural meeting of minds, rooted in a shared respect for craftsmanship, storytelling, and the belief that design should be both beautiful and functional. Featuring Morris & Co.'s most beloved prints – Mallow, Bellflowers, Strawberry Thief, and Pure Brer Rabbit – the collection brings layered heritage and playful charm to Namesake's best-selling gliders, recliners, and ottomans. From delicate florals to whimsical rabbits and birds, each pattern adds a sense of wonder while remaining timeless enough to live well beyond the nursery.

The assortment includes five core pieces, each offered in select Morris & Co. fabric colorways:

Morris & Co. x Namesake Crawford Pillowback Comfort Swivel Glider, $999: A modern slipcover-style glider featuring a plush pillowback, wide seat, and smooth swivel-and-glide motion Available in all four prints.

A modern slipcover-style glider featuring a plush pillowback, wide seat, and smooth swivel-and-glide motion Available in all four prints. Morris & Co. x Namesake Crawford Gliding Ottoman, $399: A coordinating plush gliding ottoman designed to pair seamlessly with the Crawford Glider for added comfort and effortless movement. Available in all four prints.

A coordinating plush gliding ottoman designed to pair seamlessly with the Crawford Glider for added comfort and effortless movement. Available in all four prints. Morris & Co. x Namesake Crewe Recliner and Swivel Glider, $1,099: A crisp, contemporary recliner with a hidden manual recline and smooth swivel-and-glide motion. Available in all four prints.

A crisp, contemporary recliner with a hidden manual recline and smooth swivel-and-glide motion. Available in all four prints. Morris & Co. x Namesake Willa Plus Power Glider Recliner with Power Headrest, $1,299: A luxurious power recliner with adjustable headrest, smooth swivel and glide, and integrated charging. Available in Bellflowers in Powdered Blue and Mallow in Ash.

A luxurious power recliner with adjustable headrest, smooth swivel and glide, and integrated charging. Available in Bellflowers in Powdered Blue and Mallow in Ash. Morris & Co. x Namesake Tuffet Storage Ottoman, $499: A versatile upholstered ottoman with hidden storage and playful wooden ball feet, blending function and classic design. Available in all four prints.

True to Namesake's commitment to responsible craftsmanship, all pieces in the collection are GREENGUARD Gold Certified, upholstered in water-repellent, stain-resistant eco-performance fabrics, and constructed with FSC®-certified wood.

The Morris & Co. x Namesake Collection is now available to shop online at namesakehome.com and select retailers, including Wayfair and Modern Nursery

About Namesake

Namesake is designed for today's modern parents with traditional taste in design. Each Namesake piece brings timeless character into any current nursery space with award-winning furniture like the best-selling Abigail and Winston metal cribs. Namesake's thoughtfully crafted styles are safe, planet-friendly and built to grow with the family. They are traditions worth keeping. For more information, please visit www.namesakehome.com , facebook.com/namesakehome or @namesake_home on Instagram.

About Morris & Co.

As a political theorist, publisher, environmental campaigner, poet, and outstanding designer, William Morris (1834–1896) was one of the single most influential figures of the nineteenth century, founding Morris & Co. (originally Morris, Marshall, Faulkner & Co.) in 1861. Under his direction, the company grew into a flourishing and fashionable Arts & Crafts decorating business renowned for wallpapers and textiles, becoming part of Sanderson & Sons in 1940. Today, the Sanderson Design Group builds on that proud heritage with the inventive reimagining of Morris & Co. classics, ever upholding the impeccable standard of craftsmanship that has defined all Morris & Co. products since inception. Guided by the creative intuition of William Morris, designs are inspired by treasures in the Morris & Co. archive, which houses historical logbooks, samples of each wallpaper, printed and woven textiles and original wooden printing blocks. With the ability to faithfully transform a space into an Arts & Crafts haven through evocation of the glorious drama and wonderment in nature, the authentic archival documents and designs of Morris & Co. continue to inspire interest and insatiable demand to this day.

